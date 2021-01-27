ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest trends and topics in the world of multifamily investing and finance will be presented by industry thought leaders at the 2021 Virtual Family Finance Forum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 at CREMediaAndEvents.com.



Who: CRE Media and Events What: 2021 Virtual Multifamily Finance Forum When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thurs. Feb. 18 Where: CREMediaAndEvents.com

CRE Media and Events announced today that the forum will be their latest offering to the commercial real estate profession. The Arlington-based company began presenting programs in mid 2020 and has plans for five additional forums in 2021.

“The world of commercial real estate finance runs on up-to-date knowledge, and that information changes on an almost daily basis,” said Charles Williams, president and founder of CRE Media and Events. “We present our events so others in the industry can know the latest facts, the latest people, and the latest trends. We want to empower as many people as possible to be successful in commercial real estate.”

Topics for the forum include:

“Multifamily Investment Options that Align with my Risk Tolerance”

“Lending Options for the Current Market”

“Effective Implementation Strategies to Increase Profitability”

“Is Now the Time to Invest in Multifamily Properties?”

“Effectively Utilizing Bridge Capital in the Current Environment.”



All breakout sessions will be facilitated by thought leaders in the multifamily finance sector.

The event will include virtual networking sessions, and a digital vendor hall where multiple businesses will present their related goods and services.

Tickets for the event are $99 for full admission. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CREMediaandEvents.com, or call CRE Media and Events at (877) 399-1147.

Contact: Thomas Doyle

Marketing Manager

Pioneer Realty Capital

(817) 719-8842