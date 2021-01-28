Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive headliners market is expected to grow from USD 17.25 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 26.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Going into the global market can surely help prominent manufacturers decrease overall production costs. Also, immediate responses and faster production due to globalization is expected to show the growth of the market. Because of this, businesses can manage manufacturing costs and lower charges. Manufacturers of automotive headliners are anticipated to profit from manufacturing and production processes on the global platform. The exchange of innovative and superior technologies by collaborations can benefit automotive headliner manufacturers to utilize new opportunities created in the market. Besides the enhanced cost-effectiveness and technological improvements, globalization in the automobile industry can also help manufacturers to shift their operations on the global platform. It is also beneficial to optimize the production in order to cater to increasing customer requirements.

The automotive headliner is manufactured from several varieties of fabrics attached to the inside of the roof panel of vehicles. It enhances the aesthetics and appearance of the interior of the car. The automobile sector is the parent market for the automotive headliner. The automobile sector dominates the GDP in the economies of many countries. The demand for automotive headliners is expected to increase rapidly with the rising demand for cars in the market. The global automotive headliner market has a very split nature. Many domestic and international players are working in the automotive headliner market. Emerging nations are becoming engaging prospects for a large investment in manufacturing operations for leading manufacturers. The automotive headliner market has split up due to the vast requirement for an elegant look of vehicles. It is anticipated to boost the automotive headliner market.

The need for premium automobile advancements has significantly increased due to rising disposable incomes and enhanced living standards. Considering buyers' interest and willingness to spend more on elegant features in the vehicles, companies are emphasizing on enhancing the automotive headliner's design. To cater to the customer's demands for enhanced connectivity, producers are focusing on reliable solutions related to the wireless internet to supplement superior technical aspects to automobile headliners. Manufacturers are further combining automotive headliners with multimedia consoles, which is anticipated to improve automobiles and increase more customers. Manufacturers focus on producing environmentally sustainable automotive headliners to supplement eco-friendly characteristics involving renewable content to the headliner. By combining high-level technologies, companies are manufacturing automotive headliners in order to cater to autonomous, smart and hybrid car requirements.

Key players operating in the global automotive headliners market include Motus Integrated Technologies, Kasai North America, Inc., Howa Co., Ltd., Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A., International Automotive Components Group SA, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and UGN, Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global automotive headliners market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



The passenger vehicle segment had the highest share of 54.07% in 2020

The vehicle type segment includes commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The automotive headliner market in 2020 was dominated by passenger vehicles. The safety regulations in passenger vehicles are more strict as compared to commercial vehicles. This is responsible for the highest share of the passenger vehicle segment.

The fabric segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period

The material type segment includes plastic, polyester and fabric. The fabric segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period. Generally, Foam-backed fabrics are utilized globally. Perforated vinyl, synthetic cloth, cotton-napped cloth and foam-backed cloth are some of the cloth headliners that are frequently utilized. The huge size of the fabric segment is due to the demand for environmentally-friendly materials and their lightweight property.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Automotive Headliners Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global automotive headliners market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The growth of the market across Canada and US will be driven by the growth in the demand of electric vehicles over the forecast period. Inclination towards modern technologies across the globe is driving the growth of the market. Consumers in the US are shifting towards SUVs as well as crossovers. It will result in a higher demand for automotive headliners as such cars need extra fabric covering and padding.

About the report:

The global automotive headliners market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



