GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, the leading tech-enabled business services company delivering Digital CX, AI Operations, and Content Security to the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies, today announced the next phase of its expansion in India with the opening of a new site in Gurugram.



To kick-off the launch of its newest site, TaskUs will be hosting a virtual event on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6pm to 7pm. Candidates interested in attending the kick-off event can register here and will be sent more details over email.

TaskUs’s newest site is strategically located in Gurugram, attracting specialized and experienced talent in India to provide existing customers and potential new clients the same excellent suite of TaskUs services.

Known as the “Millennium City,” Gurugram has rapidly become one of India’s largest and most important technology and financial hubs. Located just 19 miles southwest of the national capital New Delhi, the city is situated closer to the region’s residential areas.

“India is an important region for TaskUs in our mission to build the best tech-enabled business service company in the world,” said Sapna Bhambani, TaskUs VP of Operations India. “We chose Gurugram as the site of our latest expansion in the country because of its burgeoning tech and business scene, smart city infrastructure, and the higher quality of life.”

Bhambani added the Gurugram site will also provide international language support for current and future clients.

Launching in March of 2021, the Gurugram site will begin 100% work from home using TaskUs’s innovative Cirrus remote work model. Teammates from Gurugram will begin their journey at TaskUs in the safety and comfort of their homes while the company builds a new, state-of-the-art workplace in the heart of the futuristic city.

TaskUs has come to stand out in the BPO industry by offering unrivaled amenities and benefits to attract and retain outstanding front-line talent, and the upcoming site in Gurugram will be no exception. The new site will be home to extraordinary recreation areas with the same vibrant color schemes, eye-catching architectural features, welcoming collaborative spaces and tranquil mindfulness and meditation areas that TaskUs has come to be known for across the industry. This is also in keeping with the company’s people-first philosophy.

TaskUs is an industry leader when it comes to employee benefits. Among others, teammates have access to one-on-one meetings with in-house life coaches and 24/7 psychological and psychiatric services via teleconsultation—which are free. And the system for teleconsultations is being expanded to reach teammates globally.

Company leadership has also rolled out work-life balance commitments like meeting-free Fridays, no-chat weekends, and the requirement of a truly unplugged vacation.

Gurugram is the second location TaskUs has opened in the country. The team in India has been growing rapidly since starting in Indore in 2019.

About TaskUs

We are a collective of highly capable humans, who understand how to deploy technology and data to best serve your purpose. From Digital CX to Content Security, AI Operations, Consulting, and anything in between, we consider ourselves responsible for protecting our partners’ interests and supporting their long term success through innovation and technology - powered by ridiculously smart people.

TaskUs partners with the world’s most innovative and disruptive brands to protect what matters most and to thrive in an ever changing world.

TaskUs currently has over 25,000 employees around the world with offices across the United States, the Philippines, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Greece, Ireland, and Colombia.

TaskUs is an equal opportunity employer.

