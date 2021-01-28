CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2021, at 08.30 a.m.

Change in Consti’s Management Team: Jukka Kylliö appointed as Business Area Director of Public Sector

Jukka Kylliö (born 1967, B.Eng., CPM®) has been appointed as Business Area Director of Public Sector and a member of Consti’s Management Team. Kylliö has most recently acted as Regional Director at Skanska Talonrakennus Oy. He has a long career in various management and project development positions at NCC Rakennus Oy and Lemminkäinen Group in the non-residential construction sector.

Jukka Kylliö will assume his position as member of Consti Plc’s Management Team on 4 February 2021 and he will report to Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

“I warmly welcome Jukka to Consti. He has a deep knowledge of our industry and business, and with the right kind of expertise he is capable of supporting Consti’s growth as well as improvement of productivity and profitability going forward. With Jukka in charge, we will continue to develop our Public Sector business area in line with our strategy.”, says Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

The CV and photo of Jukka Kylliö are available on Consti’s website at: http://investor.consti.fi/en/corporate-governance/ceo-and-management-team/management-team .

Composition and responsibilities of the Management Team

As a result of Jukka Kylliö’s appointment, Risto Kivi, who has previously been responsible for both Housing Companies and Public Sector, will focus on leading the Housing Companies business area going forward.

As a result of the changes, Consti Plc’s Management Team consists of CEO Esa Korkeela and the

following persons: Joni Sorsanen, CFO; Risto Kivi, Business Area Director Housing Companies; Jukka Mäkinen, Business Area Director Corporations; Jukka Kylliö, Business Area Director Public Sector; Pekka Pöykkö, Business Area Director Building Technology, Markku Kalevo, Bid and Sales Director Housing Companies; Pirkka Lähteinen, Regional Director Corporations, Heikki Untamala, Chief Legal Officer and Turo Turja, HR Director.

