Strong financial performance with free cash flow generation of MUSD 448, operating cost below guidance at USD 2.69 per boe and reduced net debt to USD 3.9 billion



Balance sheet re-financed with USD 5 billion corporate facility with significantly improved terms

Board of Directors propose to increase 2020 dividend by 80 percent to USD 1.80 per share corresponding to MUSD 512

Record quarterly production in the fourth quarter of 185 Mboepd and 2021 production guidance set between 170 to 190 Mboepd

Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 plateau production raised to 500 Mbopd gross, with expectation to increase up to 535 Mbopd by mid-2021

Edvard Grieg reserves increased by 50 MMboe to 350 MMboe gross 2P ultimate recovery, extending plateau a further year to late 2023

Delivering growth with resource additions of 210 percent of production in 2020 and pipeline of new projects with net resources of approximately 200 MMboe being matured for development within the temporary tax incentives

Acceleration of Decarbonisation Strategy achieving carbon neutrality from 2025 from operational emissions

Financial summary

1 Jan 2020-

31 Dec 2020

12 months 1 Oct 2020-

31 Dec 2020

3 months 1 Jan 2019-

31 Dec 2019

12 months 1 Oct 2019-

31 Dec 2019

3 months Production in Mboepd 164.5 185.1 93.3 135.1 Revenue and other income in MUSD 2,564.4 779.7 2,948.7 749.7 CFFO in MUSD 1,528.0 276.7 1,378.2 392.9 Per share in USD 5.38 0.97 4.36 1.20 EBITDAX in MUSD1 2,140.2 708.4 1,918.4 695.5 Per share in USD1 7.53 2.49 6.07 2.45 Free cash flow in MUSD 448.2 -97.5 1,271.7 153.8 Per share in USD 1.58 -0.34 4.03 0.54 Net result in MUSD 384.2 303.7 824.9 155.3 Per share in USD 1.35 1.07 2.61 0.56 Adjusted net result in MUSD 280.0 86.9 252.7 78.9 Per share in USD 0.99 0.31 0.80 0.28 Net debt in MUSD 3,911.5 3,911.5 4,006.7 4,006.7

1 Excludes the reported after tax accounting gain of MUSD 756.7 in 2019 on the divestment of a 2.6 percent working interest in the Johan Sverdrup project.

Comment from Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy:

“I’m pleased to report that in 2020 Lundin Energy delivered another strong set of results. Our operations and key projects remain on track, despite the impact of COVID-19 and unprecedented oil price volatility, demonstrating the resilience of our industry leading, low-cost business.

“This was a challenging year for all, with the impact from COVID-19 on people’s health, society and of course the global oil market. At Lundin Energy we continue to handle the impact with agility and flexibility, safeguarding our people’s well-being whilst keeping our main business priorities on course. We exited 2020 with record production in the fourth quarter of 185 Mboepd, resulting in annual production of 165 Mboepd at the top end of the original guidance range, despite the production cuts imposed by the Norwegian government. Operating costs were just USD 2.69 per boe, below the guidance for the year.

“Our world class assets continue to outperform and production is now set to exceed 200 Mboepd by 2023. Edvard Grieg gross 2P ultimate recovery was raised to 350 MMboe, almost double the original project sanction level. Alongside area tie-back developments this extends the production plateau to end 2023, which I anticipate will go further with upsides and area exploration opportunities. At Johan Sverdrup we reached Phase 1 plateau production ahead of schedule and the facilities capacity has been lifted significantly with an expectation of reaching up to 535 Mbopd gross from mid-2021. This is an increase of 95 Mbopd on design levels, and the full field plateau should increase to 720 Mbopd, when Phase 2 starts up in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our growth strategy continues to deliver results with total resource additions in 2020 of 210 percent of produced volumes. With a pipeline of nine potential new projects, prioritised for development within the new tax environment, and our active exploration and appraisal programme in 2021, targeting over 300 MMboe of net unrisked resources, I am confident that we can continue to grow resources.

“Financially we had a strong year, despite record low oil prices, delivering free cash flow of MUSD 448, covering our 2020 dividend more than 1.4 times, enabling us to deleverage the business at an average realised oil price of USD 40.0 per barrel. Liquidity was further strengthened with the successful refinancing of the business through a USD 5 billion committed corporate facility, with significantly improved terms. I am pleased to note that the Board of Directors is recommending a 80 percent increased dividend of USD 1.80 per share (in total MUSD 512), clearly demonstrating our commitment to sustain and increase shareholder returns. The Company’s policy remains to pay a sustainable dividend even below USD 50 per barrel.

“We have also delivered on our Decarbonisation Strategy in 2020. Work continues on the electrification of our key producing assets alongside our investments in renewable energy to offset and replace the electricity we consume. When combined with our natural carbon capture projects, we can now achieve carbon neutrality from 2025; a first for the upstream industry, and showing we can deliver both profitable growth and environmental benefits.

“It is an honour to be taking up the reins of this industry-leading Company and I would like to express my deep gratitude to Alex Schneiter for providing exceptional leadership over the past five years. His foresight and ambition means that Lundin Energy is, and will continue to be, at the forefront of the industry. I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support during this very challenging year. I look forward to reporting on our active 2021 programme and I am encouraged by the outlook for the business, which is well positioned to deliver resilient, sustainable growth into the future.”

2021 Capital Markets Day information

Lundin Energy will be hosting its 2021 Capital Markets Day on 28 January 2021 at 14.00 CET (08.00 EST) via a webcast and conference call facility. The Capital Markets Day will include presentations by the Company’s management team on its fourth quarter 2020 financial results, the business strategy, the 2021 budgeted development campaign, its exploration and appraisal programme and decarbonisation strategy. Please follow the event live at www.lundin-energy.com or dial in using the following telephone numbers with the pin code shown below:

UK/International: +44 2071 928338 Sweden: +46 8 566 184 67 Norway: +47 21 56 30 15 USA: +1 646 741 3167 Access Pin : 6247379 Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oz7b59c2





This is information that Lundin Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07.31 CET on 28 January 2021.

