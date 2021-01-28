New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Ophthalmic Drug Market By Type (Over-the-Counter Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Allergic Drugs, Anti-Glaucoma Drugs, and Others), By Disease Indication (Inflammation/ Infection, Retinal Disorders, Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Allergies, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Ophthalmic Drug Market was estimated at USD 27,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37,700 Million by 2026. The global Ophthalmic Drug Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027”.

Ophthalmic drugs, also referred to as eye medications, are solid, liquid, or semi-solid formulations that are intended to apply on the eyelids and conjunctiva. The drugs are certain emulsions, ointments, and/or active pharmaceutical ingredient(s).

Request Your Free Sample Report of Ophthalmic Drug Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Ophthalmic Drug Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Ophthalmic Drug Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Ophthalmic Drug Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Ophthalmic Drug Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

High prevalence of ocular disease cases likely to bolster the ophthalmic drug market

The visual impairment incidences have been surging considerably worldwide irrespective of the age group. This challenging situation has urged drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to design and supply effective medications against this rapidly spreading disorder. Hence, the introduction of novel effective ophthalmic drugs bolsters the global ophthalmic drug market. Exposure to air and water pollution poses a greater risk to the eyes. Thus, surging the demand for the drugs and propelling the global ophthalmic drug market.

Key market players

Some of the key players driving the global ophthalmic drugs market are Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Genentech Inc., Oxurion NV, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others.

In February 2019, Bausch Health Companies Inc. procures the patent medicine EM-100 investigational eye drop designed by Eton Pharmaceuticals EM-100 for the treatment of itching associated with the allergies in eyes.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by

Ophthalmic drugs-associated side effects expected to hamper the ophthalmic market

Eye treatment involves a risky operation and has various side effects. In some cases, ophthalmic drugs fail to maintain the intraocular pressure of the eye while treatment. In most cases, the medicine may cause internal burning in the eye and/or temporary blurred vision. Owing to these attributes, the ophthalmic drugs market enters the declining phase.

Anti-infective drug class leads the global ophthalmic drug market

The anti-infective drug category, from the past few years, has been holding the dominating position in the global ophthalmic market. In 2019, the category accounts for more than one-third of the market share in terms of revenue. However, the anti-glaucoma drugs are projected to augment at a relatively faster CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by

Over-the-counter drug type accounts for higher sales and revenue share

Based on the type segment, ophthalmic drugs are categorized into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Among both, over-the-counter drug type holds around two-third share in the overall sales and revenue. However, the prescription drug category is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2026.

Retail pharmacies expect better sales and revenue share during the forecast period

Despite the consecutive decline in the volume sales, the revenue generated by retail pharmacies is thrusting at a considerable rate. Based on the forecast, the drug category is likely to follow the same revenue growth trend. However, the hospital pharmacies category holds the leading position in the global market revenue generation.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The visual impairment incidences have been surging considerably worldwide irrespective of the age group. This challenging situation has urged drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to design and supply effective medications against this rapidly spreading disorder. Hence, the introduction of novel effective ophthalmic drug bolsters the global ophthalmic drug market. Exposure to air and water pollution poses a greater risk to the eyes. Thus, surging the demand for the drugs and propelling the global ophthalmic drug market.

The global ophthalmic drug market is segmented based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into over-the-counter drugs and prescription drugs. Drug class classifies the market into anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-infective drugs, anti-allergic drugs, anti-glaucoma drugs, and others. Based on disease indication, the global market is categorized into inflammation/ infection, retinal disorders, dry eye, glaucoma, allergies, and others. The distribution channel segment of the global magnesium chloride market is sectored into online sales, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Browse the full “Ophthalmic Drug Market By Type (Over-the-Counter Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Allergic Drugs, Anti-Glaucoma Drugs, and Others), By Disease Indication (Inflammation/ Infection, Retinal Disorders, Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Allergies, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-ophthalmic-drug-market-global-ophthalmic-drugmarket-by

The global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented as:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Drug Class Segmentation Analysis

Anti-Infective Drugs Anti-Bacterial Drugs Anti-Fungal Drugs Anti-Viral Drugs Others

Anti-Glaucoma Drugs Prostaglandin Analogs Alpha Agonist BetaBlockers Combined Medication Others

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Steroids Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Anti-Allergic Drugs

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Disease Indication Segmentation Analysis

Inflammation/ Infection

Retinal Disorders

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Allergies

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Based on the analytical data, the global ophthalmic market generated a revenue of over USD 27,000 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value close to USD 37,700 million propelling at a rate of around 4.6%.

According to analysts, the cases of ophthalmic disorders are rising considerably due to the increasing environmental pollution, especially air & water, which in turn flourishes the global ophthalmic drug market.

Analysts indicated that North America dominated the global ophthalmic market holding over 40% market share in terms of revenue and volume.

The drugs associated with the “retinal disorders” category under the disease indication segment accounts for around one-third of the global ophthalmic market share.

Hospital pharmacies generate considerably higher revenue through ophthalmic drug sales. However, analysts have indicated that the retail pharmacies category is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

Related Reports:

Skin Antiseptic Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-antiseptic-products-market-by-type-solutions-swab

4D Printing in Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-by-component-equipment

Capsule Endoscopy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-capsule-endoscopy-market-by-product-capsule-endoscopes-588

Resuscitation Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-resuscitation-devices-market-by-product-airway-management-671

Needle Destroyer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/needle-destroyer-market-by-product-electrical-needle-burner-704

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com