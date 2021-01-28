TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2021 AT 10:00 (EET)

Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area

Tero Saarno has been appointed as Taaleri Group's Head of Bioindustry business area. He will join Taaleri from St1 Oy, where he was last responsible for the execution of the Otaniemi geothermal project. Saarno has extensive experience in the energy industry and brings to Taaleri deep expertise, especially in the areas of renewable energy and circular economy. Saarno will start in his position at Taaleri on February 1, 2021, and he reports to Group CEO Robin Lindahl.

“Tero has strong expertise in the energy industry and solid experience in various technologies, markets and projects. Under Tero's leadership, we intend to develop new private equity funds for the bioindustry and offer our customers opportunities in the co-investments where Taaleri and investors invest together on the same terms,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

