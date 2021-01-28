Next Games Oyj

January 28, 2021 03:45 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

January 28, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Annina Salvén

Position: Chief Financial Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210126174924_2

Transaction date: 2021-01-26

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR