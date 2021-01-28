Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Self-Service Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The customer self-service software market was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. An increasing number of organizations now understand the benefits of reliable and dedicated self-service portals for enhancing the company's overall brand image. Self-service portals provide customers with instant access to information, allow personalization, and save valuable time and organizational resources.
It has become so crucial that, according to SuperOffice, 70% of customers now expect a company's website to include a self-service application. The customized knowledge-based self-service portal is playing a significant role in bringing in more website traffic. According to Salesforce, 39% of millennials check a company's FAQ first when they have a question, showing a strong preference for finding answers.
Key Market Trends
Retail is Expected to Hold Significant Share
Retail is one of the major investors and adopters of the customer self-service solutions for many years; the trend is also expected to continue in the coming years. Retail companies are vying to deploy new technologies and are witnessing the growing adoption of self-service checkouts. Self-service has already made inroads in the product-scanning technology, which is being incorporated by retail majors.
North America Contributes to Maximum Market Share
North America has the largest market share and dominates the customer self-service software market. This is due to the rising social media penetration, significant self-service software vendors, and high cloud-based deployment of self-service solutions. The increasing penetration of web self-service solutions and mobile among consumers is also estimated to encourage the growth of the North American market in the next few years. Additionally, the presence of several leading customer self-service software players is anticipated to supplement the development of the market studied.
Competitive Landscape
The customer self-service software market is fragmented, due to the rise in self-service, like ATMs, Kiosks, and vending machines. The need for the software is also increasing, which makes the market attractive for many companies to enter with their product offerings. Moreover, many players are offering many solutions catering to the need of the consumers. Some of the key players in the market studied are Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software Inc., and Verint Systems Inc., among others.
May 2020 - Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM which is built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM provides HR executives, analysts, and business people with better insights into workforce management by enabling a comprehensive view into data from across the organization. The self-service analytics capabilities help customers get the maximum value of Oracle Cloud HCM.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Assessment of the COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Penetration of Cloud Services
5.1.2 Growing Demand for Network Security and Privacy
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Evolving Market Regulations
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Deployment
6.1.1 Cloud
6.1.2 On-premise
6.2 By Offering
6.2.1 Solution
6.2.1.1 Web-based
6.2.1.2 Mobile-based
6.2.2 Service
6.3 By End-User Industry
6.3.1 BFSI
6.3.2 Healthcare
6.3.3 Retail
6.3.4 Government
6.3.5 IT and Telecommunication
6.3.6 Other End-user Industries
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Oracle Corporation
7.1.2 Salesforce.Com Inc.
7.1.3 SAP SE
7.1.4 Nuance Communications Inc.
7.1.5 BMC Software Inc.
7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.7 Verint Systems Inc.
7.1.8 Zappix Inc
7.1.9 Zendesk Inc
7.1.10 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
