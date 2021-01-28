Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Exam Proctoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, and Live Online Proctoring) and End User (Schools and Universities, Enterprises, and Government)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The schools and universities segment to lead online exam proctoring market during 2020-2027.



The market was valued at US$ 354.37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,187.57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Proctoring has an important role in ensuring the credibility and authenticity of any exam and its result. A rise in demand for e-learning platforms, elimination of high costs of proctored assessment centers, reduction in learner's time and money are likely to drive the growth of online exam proctoring market during the forecast period. The introduction of remote proctoring solutions has helped eliminate the external factors that lead to cheating.



The online exam proctoring can be easily integrated onto any learning management system or website to be proctored and imitates an on-site proctor. Now, monitoring candidates from widespread areas with the help of online proctoring technology is lending credibility to assessments. Innovation in e-learning and continually developing technologies have reinvented how learners obtain knowledge and enhance professional skills.



Furthermore, e-learning is used broadly employed in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently, and stay engaged continuously. With the increase in the demand for e-learning, online proctoring has become a significant solution across all end users. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses.



Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning. However, these solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations. The rise in the number of e-learning administrators integrating online proctoring into their performance assessment processes drives the online exam proctoring market.



Comprobo, Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; ProctorU Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. are the leading players operating in the online exam proctoring market. Several other players are also functioning and are contributing significant revenues in the online exam proctoring market.



COVID-19 Impact on Online Exam Proctoring Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought considerable positive disruption in the existing education sector globally during the past few months. Factors such as social distancing and government-imposed nationwide lockdown have contributed significantly in influencing structural reforms into the current mode of communication and overall exam process among various academic and non-academic institutions globally.



Due to COVID-19, the conventional form of classroom teaching is suspended; thus, educational institutes have ramped up digital learning alternatives to respond to the new normal. The online exam proctoring solutions is becoming a feasible option to conduct exams with integrity while maintaining social distancing. Hence, the COVID 19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Online Exam Proctoring Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Competitive Landscape



5. Online Exam Proctoring Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Tremendous Growth in E-Learning

5.1.2 Cost-Effective Operations of Online Exam Proctoring

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Slow Internet Speed and Technical Complexities

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 AI Based Online Proctoring Solution

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Ensuring User Data Security with Data Forensics Method

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Online Exam Proctoring Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Overview

6.2 Online Exam Proctoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Online Exam Proctoring Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Online Exam Proctoring Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Advanced Automated Proctoring

7.4 Recorded Proctoring

7.5 Live Online Proctoring



8. Online Exam Proctoring Market - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Online Exam Proctoring Market, by End User (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Schools and Universities

8.4 Enterprises

8.5 Government



9. Online Exam Proctoring Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Online Exam Proctoring Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profiles

Comprobo

Examity, Inc.

Honorlock Inc.

Inspera AS

Mettl

ProctorEdu LLC

Proctortrack

ProctorU Inc.

PSI Services LLC

Talview Inc.

