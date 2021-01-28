Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global industrial floor scrubber market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial floor scrubber market to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on the industrial floor scrubber market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on industrial floor scrubber market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial floor scrubber market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial floor scrubber market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid growth in transportation, healthcare, and pharmaceutical and rising safety-enabled productivity in industries

Growing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning methodologies by industries

2) Restraints

Availability of large local and regional key players

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in the product and incorporation of automation will propel the demand

Segments Covered

The global industrial floor scrubber market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-use industry.



The Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Floor Scrubbers

The Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Government

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Transportation

Education

Hospitality

Retail & Food

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial floor scrubber market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial floor scrubber market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial floor scrubber market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market



4. Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

5.1. Walk-behind Scrubbers

5.2. Ride-on Scrubbers

5.3. Robotic Floor Scrubbers



6. Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

6.1. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.2. Government

6.3. Manufacturing & Warehousing

6.4. Transportation

6.5. Education

6.6. Hospitality

6.7. Retail & Food

6.8. Others



7. Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

7.1.3. North America Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

7.2.3. Europe Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End-use Industry

7.4.3. RoW Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Conquest Equipment Technologies Pty Ltd.

8.2.2. Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG

8.2.3. Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

8.2.4. Fimap S.p.A.

8.2.5. Nilfisk Group

8.2.6. Tennant Company

8.2.7. Conquest Equipment Technologies Pty Ltd.

8.2.8. Polivac International Pty Ltd.

8.2.9. Numatic International Ltd.

8.2.10. Bortek Industries, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2egm2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900