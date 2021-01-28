New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein A Resin Market by Product, Type, Application, & End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06011424/?utm_source=GNW



The agarose-based protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. . In 2020, the agarose-based protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.



The recombinant protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on type, the protein A resin market is segmented into recombinant protein A and natural protein.In 2020, the recombinant protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market.



The large share of this segment can be attributedto the frequent use of recombinant protein A resins during the production of monoclonal antibodies.



The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on end user, the protein A resin market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and other end users.In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companiessegment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market.



The increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.



The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the global protein A resin market in 2020.However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub.Considering this, a number of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have set up their research centers in the region.



Also, local major players such as Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, Lupin, and Cadila are actively involved in research on biosimilars and generic drugs.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 40%, Tier II: 30%, Tier III: 30%

• By Designation:C-Level Executives: 27%, Directors:18%, Others: 55%

• By Region:North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific : 30%, Latin America: 8%, Middle-East: 2%



GE Healthcare(US), Repligen Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany)were the leading players in the protein A resin market.



Research Coverage

This report studies the protein A resin market based on product,type, application, end-user, and region.The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints,challenges, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the protein A resinmarket, and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the protein A resin market and garner greater market shares.



