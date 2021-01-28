New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GNSS Simulators Market by Component Type, GNSS Receiver, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783073/?utm_source=GNW

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the GNSS simulators market size based on component, type, GNSS receiver, application, vertical, and region.

COVID-19 has shocked the world and sent economies spinning.It was late-2019 when the virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



Initially, it only affected China, but its effects started being felt around the globe, with many countries implementing lockdown.The volunteers from Slovakian company Sygic and other technology companies developed a mobile application, aiming to slow down the spread of COVID-19.



The technology used GNSS and Bluetooth sensors to determine if the user came into contact with an infected person in the last 14 days.According to a study by Science Daily published in September 2020, the quality of GNSS reflectometry measurements may have improved significantly during the pandemic because of the lack of cars parked near the ground station.



The researchers showed that parked cars significantly reduced the quality of the elevation data by scattering the GNSS signals, causing them to be reflected several times before they reached the antenna, like a cracked mirror.

In the year 2019, many Communications Service Providers (CSPs) started trials and rollouts of 5G networks.Many countries were getting ready for rollouts through spectrum auctions, infrastructure contracts, and other initiatives.



But due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a huge impact on both rollouts and readiness for 5G.Countries have started witnessing delays in their spectrum auctions.



Technologies deployed in 5G network contain a wide bandwidth for better time resolution, which makes 5G networks a convenient environment for accurate positioning.Hence, it also plays an important role in GNSS.



So, the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly impacted the GNSS as 5G/GNSS will be the core of future location engines for many applications in the Location-Based Services (LBS) and IoT domains.



The managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The GNSS simulators services market is expected to gain traction in the coming years with the growing adoption of GNSS simulator hardware and software.GNSS simulator services are divided into managed services and professional services.



Managed services areexpected to grow at higher CAGR as it include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management. The demand for services in the GNSS simulators market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as they support various business objectives.



The navigation application segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The GNSS simulators market by applications has been segmented into navigation, mapping, surveying, LBS, vehicle assistance systems, and others (timing and synchronization, gaming, weather forecasting, telematics). Navigation constellations represent strategic assets that are controlled by governmental budgets, and in most countries, it is controlled by military budgets supporting critical infrastructures for time synchronization, contributing to the growth of navigation applications.



The multichannel GNSS simulator to have higher CAGR during the forecast period

The GNSS simulators market by type has been segmented into single-channel and multichannel.Multichannel simulator is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The adoption of multichannel simulators is catching pace as they can perform simulations of multiple satellite signals and are also capable of simulating single or multiple frequencies.



Among regions, Asia-Pacific to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eHealth technologies are being utilized all across APAC, with telemedicine including online medical appointments being widely adopted in China. GNSS-based contact tracing apps are used in South Korea, India, Taiwan, and China, contributing to the growth of GNSS simulators in APAC.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the GNSS simulators market.

• By Company: Tier II: 55%, and Tier III: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 60%, D-Level Executives: 20%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: North America: 30%, APAC: 20%, Europe: 40%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering GNSS simulators solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global GNSS simulators market.



The major vendors in the global GNSS simulators market are include Spirent Communications (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI Solutions (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Keysight Technologies (US), u-blox (Switzerland), Orolia (US), CAST Navigation (US), Accord Software and System (India), IFEN (Germany), Racelogic (UK), Syntony GNSS (France), Teleorbit (Germany), iP-Solutions (Japan), Pendulum Instruments (Poland), Saluki Technology (Taiwan), Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd (China), Averna (Canada), GMV NSL (England), Brandywine Communications (US), Jackson Labs Technologies (US), Hunan Shuangln Electronic Technology (China), Work Microwave (Germany), Qascom (Italy), and M3 Systems (France).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the GNSS simulators market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, applications, organization size, end-user, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall GNSS simulators market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001