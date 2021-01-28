Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Robots: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes the global market for commercially deployed exoskeletons. Exoskeletons that are in the pilot phase, live for demonstration purposes or are available for rental use or on a lease basis have been considered to calculate the overall market size.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the exoskeleton market. The report includes an impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the exoskeleton market and includes detailed profiles of the major industry players.
Exoskeletons are lightweight, wearable devices designed for rehabilitation, assistance, and human-power augmentation. Originally designed for military use, these wearable robotic machines, also known as a robotic suit, powered armor, or exosuit, supply part of the power necessary for the activation of energy required for limb movement. Armed forces in the U.S. and other countries have investigated the possible military applications of exoskeletons for more than a decade.
Today, the main application of exoskeletons is in healthcare and, to a lesser extent, industrial and commercial settings. They help to improve mobility, enhance force capability and recover motor functions in large joints like the hip and knee. Additionally, they can help to reduce the need for some medications and improve mental health, sleep, pain, posture, and balance. Potential exists in the medical market for exoskeletons to provide mobility assistance to the elderly to aid in walking or even climbing stairs.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Exoskeleton Market Value
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c02jem
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: