The adoption of driving simulators and analysis technology has experienced an increase in the railways, aviation, marine, defense, and automotive sectors as it helps in testing and analyzing the designs of products in a virtual environment.Leading automotive companies, such as Toyota, General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen, use different types of simulation software like FEA and CFD that help reduce the product design time, cost, and time-to-market.



Airports of the European and Asian regions have incorporated airside driving simulators for handling ground operations.For example, Delhi International airport invested in Tecknotrove’s TecknoSIM airport driving simulators for training and testing its operators on the airside in 2019.



Moreover, increasing stringency of safety and environmental regulations has compelled manufacturers and authorities to invest in driving simulators with innovate designs for training. Additionally, electrification of automotive components, advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and increasing influence of technology companies in the automotive industry are growth factors for the driving simulator market.

The demand for training and testing simulators depends on adoption of technologies in commercial vehicles, rails, airports; stringent safety regulations; encouragement by governments to install training simulators in driving schools; and released jobs for skilled drivers.The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries like automotive, aviation, and railways is expected to affect the global driving simulators market as well.



Driving simulators market for professional training are backed by players like ECA Group, Cruden B.V, Corys, Transurb, Tecknotrove, SHRail, and Cassidian. These companies have also been undergoing production halts during lockdowns. For instance, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the ECA Group limited its manufacturing activities within its sites to preserve the health and safety of its employees. The company has undertaken the remote work policy for multiple projects to further maintain its revenue in the coming days.



The truck & bus Simulator segment is expected to be the fastest segment in the forecast.



Truck simulators are used in assisting drivers in enhancing driving skills and performing loading/unloading of materials accurately and within an optimum time limit.Truck simulators consist of a fully functional pneumatic driver seat with all typical controls—a seat belt, pedals, and a fully adjustable (height and tilt) steering column with integrated flashers and hand brake.



Various truck models with diverse transmission configurations are provided in such simulators. In truck simulators, braking plays a significant role.

One of the most important modes of urban passenger transportation worldwide is buses.Mostly used for short and medium distances, buses are designed to have a capacity of as high as 300 passengers, making driver training essential.



Bus simulators have training and testing applications.For instance, Tecknotrove’s bus driving simulator, TecknoSIM, is a replication of a real bus with vehicle controls like steering wheel, gear, brake, clutch, pedals, indicators, and switches.



It is an advanced tool for testing and training drives for various types of buses like minibus, passenger bus, electric bus, mini coach, and school bus. TecknoSIM provides basic and advanced driving skills in emergency scenarios.



Adavanced driving simulatorsegment is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing end user segment in the forecast period.

Advanced simulators are the most immersive type of simulators.They encompass the entire structure of a real vehicle.



These are manufactured in a dome shape and provide a 360° view for driving.The dome is assembled on a motion platform with a high degree of freedom—up to 9 degrees.



Many OEMs like Ford, Daimler, Toyota, Honda, and BMW have installed advanced driving simulators for R&D purposes.For instance, in 2018, BMW announced an investment of EUR 100 million in a driving simulator center in Munich, Germany.



The project is estimated to be completed by 2020. Urban driving is a major hurdle in the context of autonomous vehicles that can be tested with the help of advanced driving simulators.

End users for the advanced driving simulator include vehicle manufacturing companies that conduct testing for advanced vehicle dynamics like acceleration, braking, steering, and aerodynamics. Mostly researchers and engineers analyze high-tech vehicles, safety features, and studies of driver’s behavior in adverse conditions using advanced simulators.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 55%, Tier II - 13%, and OEMs - 32%

• By Designation: CXOs - 23%, Director Level - 47%, and Others - 30%

• By Region: North America - 31%, Europe - 33%, Asia Pacific - 28%, and RoW – 8%



The driving simulator market comprises major companies such as Cruden B.V. (Netherlands), Cassidian (Germany), ECA Group (France), Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd (India), and Adacel Technologies (Australia).



The study covers the driving simulator market size and future growth potential across different segments such as by application,vehicle type, simulator type, training driving simulator type, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



