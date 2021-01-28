After two buyers from separate grocery chains on the east coast of the United States requested Koios’ functional beverage products from natural and specialty foods distributor Chex, the Company was contacted by Chex to discuss terms of a potential distribution agreement. Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Chex was founded in 1965 and has taken a service-oriented approach to bringing unique food brands to grocers in New England, including several brands that had never been sold anywhere in the United States. For four consecutive years, Chex was named in the “Inc. 5000” list of fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, in 2013 Chex was named “North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year” by natural and organic grocery giant Whole Foods.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ functional beverage products are now represented by Chex Finer Foods, Inc. (“Chex”), a major natural and specialty foods distributor for the northeastern United States. Buyers from two separate east coast grocery chains who are also clients of Chex inquired about ordering Koios’ beverage products, prompting Chex to approach the Company earlier this year to discuss a potential distribution deal. As of January 26, 2021, Chex now carries all five varieties of the Company’s KOIOS™ nootropic beverage as well as all four varieties of Fit Soda™. The two grocery accounts that inquired to Chex about the Company’s products collectively have a retail presence in more than 20 states, giving Koios the opportunity to potentially expand its geographical footprint in the functional beverage category in the United States.

Founded in 1965, Chex is a family-owned business in its third generation, presently based in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Beginning its operations from a garage in Sharon, Massachusetts, Chex always pledges to deliver the utmost value to its vendors and clients through attentive and personalized service at the warehouse, supply chain, and store levels. Over the years, Chex has been the first to introduce several international brands to the United States by taking an entrepreneurial approach to identifying exceptional food and beverage purveyors in overseas markets. In August 2011, Chex was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, remaining on the list for four consecutive years1. Whole Foods, the largest chain of supermarkets specializing in natural and organic foods in the United States, named Chex North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year in December 20132. Chex maintains a warehouse facility of more than 90,000 square feet in size, following a 20,000 square foot expansion in 2018 after Chex added approximately 400 new products to its selection.

As announced in the Company’s May 21, 2020 press release, Koios had experienced growth in its online sales during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite an overall reduction in discretionary spending among consumers. The Company believes that this growth could be attributed to its organic approach to building engagement with customers, which has likely contributed to more than 50% of purchases from Koios’ online store coming from repeat customers. Koios further expanded its distribution in 2020 through Green Spoon Sales and KeHE through their elevate™ program, in addition to gaining placements of Fit Soda™ in more than 100 HEB supermarkets in the state of Texas. By continuing to add new food and beverage distributor partners across the United States, the Company anticipates it could enhance the presence of KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ beverage products in even more markets in 2021.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “We are especially pleased to have entered into this distribution deal with Chex, not just because of their wonderful reputation which could avail many exciting opportunities to us in the northeastern United States, but also because of how the dialogue leading up to this deal came about. As many of our customers and partners know, Koios has always prioritized building a loyal following for our beverage products, as well as our brand as an inspiration to be the best you can be. That loyalty has earned us a high rate of repeat purchases, and recently it has also brought us a new distributor. Even though KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ do not currently have a major presence on the east coast, we have managed to cultivate enough nationwide interest to prompt two grocery buyers from separate chains to request our beverages from Chex based on interest from customers of each chain. This is a tremendous honour for us, and I believe it is also a testament to the focus we have placed on building a brand that our customers can really identify with. We anticipate Chex can create many opportunities for us, and we look forward to working with their team and clients as part of our plan to make 2021 a successful year.”



About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

