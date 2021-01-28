Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, worldwide industrial centrifuge market sphere is segmented based on type, mode of operation, design gamut, and end-user landscape. Individual contributions of each segments along with the factors influencing the segmental growth are entailed in the document. Further, regional industry insights are provided, enabling investors to make informed decisions for expansion.

According to the reliable estimates, worldwide industrial centrifuge market was appraised at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% over 2020-2027. The growth is ascribed to flourishing chemical sector, where the equipment is used for oil refinery by-products, and raw materials like acids, and salts. As per Statista, global chemical industry was appraised at USD 3.94 trillion in 2019.

Notably, industrial centrifuge is employed for separating fluid/particles. The equipment finds application across fuel & biofuel, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, as well as chemical processing industries. This factor, alongside burgeoning population worldwide leading to surge in food demand, thereby impelling the fertilizer production, are stimulating global industrial centrifuge market outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3172735/

However, high cost of equipment, in consort with need for technical expertise are poised to arrest the industry growth to some extent over 2020-2027.

Outlining market segmentations:

As per type, the industry is classified into filtering centrifuge, and sedimentation centrifuge. Moving on to mode of operation, global industrial centrifuge market is categorized into continuous centrifuge, and batch centrifuge.

Based on design, the market is divided into vertical centrifuge, and horizontal centrifuge. Also, different end-users in the business landscape are metal processing industry, food & beverages industry, and chemical industry.

Highlighting regional ambit:

Industry experts claim that North America led the global industrial centrifuge market forecast in the past years, owing to high demand for crude oil, and subsequent rise in oil & gas drilling activities.

Meanwhile, Europe industrial centrifuge market size is projected to surge momentously through 2027, on account of technological advancements, and their swift adoption.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-industrial-centrifuge-market-size-research

Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Filtering Centrifuge

Sedimentation Centrifuge





Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Continuous Centrifuge

Batch Centrifuge





Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by Design (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Vertical Centrifuge

Horizontal Centrifuge





Global Industrial Centrifuge Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Metal Processing Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry





Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Remaining World

Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Competitive Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Flottweg SE

Ferrum AG

Schlumberger Limited

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd.

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Andritz AG

Siebtechnik Tema Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Industrial Centrifuge Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Industrial Centrifuge Market, by Capacity, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Industrial Centrifuge Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Dynamics

3.1. Industrial Centrifuge Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Industrial Centrifuge Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sedimentation Centrifuge

5.4.2. Filtering Centrifuge

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, by mode of operation

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by mode of operation , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Estimates & Forecasts by mode of operation 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Industrial Centrifuge Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Batch centrifuge

6.4.2. Continuous centrifuge

Chapter 7. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, by design

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by design, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Estimates & Forecasts by design 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Industrial Centrifuge Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Horizontal centrifuge

7.4.2. Vertical centrifuge

Chapter 8. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, by end user

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market by end user, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Estimates & Forecasts by end user 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Industrial Centrifuge Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Chemical Industry

8.4.2. Food and Beverages Industry

8.4.3. Metal Processing Industry

Chapter 9. Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global centrifugal air compressors market is set to witness immense growth in the coming years owing to the rising oil & gas exploration activities and high product demand from numerous industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, energy, and manufacturing. Centrifugal air compressors slow as well as cool the incoming air via a diffuser for building up potential energy. These air compressors further produce high amounts of energy in a comparatively smaller machine owing to the multi-phase compression process. In comparison to reciprocating or rotary screw compressors, centrifugal air compressors require less maintenance. Various types of centrifugal air compressors can also produce oil-free air.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/