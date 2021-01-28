New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by type,) - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04534881/?utm_source=GNW





Thrombectomy devicesaccountedfor the larger share of theplaque modification devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of blood clots andaortic embolisms across the globe.



Embolic protection devicesaccounted for the largest share of thehemodynamic flow altration devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices.In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market.



This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.



Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGRduring the forecast period.

In this report, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific isprojected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.



Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and Rest of the World(16%)



List of players profiled in this report:

1. Medtronic (Ireland)

2. Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

3. B. Braun Melsungen AG(Germany)

4. Abbott (US)

5. Cardinal Health (US)

6. Edward Lifesciences Corporation(US)

7. Penumbra, Inc. (US)

8. Terumo Corporation (Japan)

9. Alvimedica (Turkey)

10. ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

11. Biosensor International (Singapore)

12. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

13. AMG International GmbH (Germany)

14. iVascular (Spain)

15. SMT (India)

16. Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

17. Medinol (Israel)

18. InSitu Technologies, Inc. (US)

19. Andramed GmbH (Germany)

20. Cardionovum GmbH (Germany)

21. Wellinq (Netherlands)

22. SCITECH (Brazil)

23. Comed B.V (Netherlands)

24. BALTON Sp. z o.o (Poland)

25. Rontis (Switzerland)

26. STENTYS S.A. (France)



Research Coverage

This report studies the interventional cardiology devices market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarketswith respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total interventional cardiology devices market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



