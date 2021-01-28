New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Railway Management System Market by Solution, Service And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04499030/?utm_source=GNW



• By Solutions, rail analytics to to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



By solutions, the rail analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.With the rapid increase in big data applications, the level of complexity would increase, given the increased amount of data, emerging technologies, and constant need to optimize cost efficiency.



These factors would influence the growth of new analytical platforms and data storage, though the adoption of rail analytics platforms is still in the early phase.



By services, system integration and deployment segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The system integration and deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market size.System integration and deployment services help identify the need for adaptation or upgradation to support smart railways software in the existing infrastructures and avoid the restriction of such software.



These services help in speed deployment, save time and costs, enable efficient working, and minimize deployment-related disruptions. These benefits have led to the adoption and penetration of railway management system integration services wordwide.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, the rising investments for digital transformation, and the growing GDP in APAC countries.



A majority of potential economies in the region include Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India, which are said to be rapidly investing in the rail technological transformation.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors– 35%, Others*–25%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW** – 12%



Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies have revenues ranging from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and tier 3 companies have revenues ranging from USD 100 million to USD 500 million.*Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **Rest of World (RoW) includes MEA and Latin America.

Source: Industry Experts



The following key railway management system vendors are profiled in the report:

• Siemens (Germany)

• Cisco (US)

• Alstom (France)

• Hitachi (Japan)

• Wabtec (US)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• IBM (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Indra Sistemas (Spain)

• Honeywell (US)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Tech Mahindra (India)

• DXC Technology (US)

• Trimble (US)

• Atkins (UK)

• Uptake (US)

• Accenture (Ireland)

• Capgemini (France)

• Amadeus (Spain)

• Advantech (Waiwan)

• Thales Group (France)

• Eurotech (Italy)

• Frequentis (Austria)

• Nokia Networks (Finland).



Research Coverage

The railway management system market is segmented into offerings, solutions, services, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the railway management system market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the railway management system market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new product launch, product enahncememt, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04499030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001