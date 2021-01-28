Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technique, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global viral antigens market was valued at US$ 101.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global viral antigens market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



The growth of the viral antigens market is attributed to the increased acceptance of viral antigens in vaccine development, and advancements in image analysis software and informatics platforms for viral antigen detection. Further, the emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities to the global viral antigens market players. However, the high cost of vaccine development hinders the market growth.



On the basis of component, the viral antigens market is segmented into Influenza Viral Antigens, coronavirus antigens, Zika virus antigens, Ebola virus antigens, Dengue virus antigens, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) antigens, rotavirus viral antigens, Hepatitis A-E virus antigens, measles virus antigens, mumps/parotitis virus antigens, and others.



In 2019, the coronavirus antigens segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising number of product launches and increasing innovations in corona viral antigens.



Microbix Biosystems, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., Creative Diagnostics, Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., Advanced Biotechnologies Inc., Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., ACROBiosystems., MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC., Rekom Biotech S.L, and LGC Limited are among the key players operating in the viral antigens market. These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, among other business strategies, to sustain their market positions. For instance, in May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories received the EUA approval from the US FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, which is a blood-based assay to identify all the antibodies developed by human body in response to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.



The report segments the global Viral Antigens market as follows:



By Component

Influenza Viral Antigens

Coronavirus Antigens

Zika Virus Antigens

Ebola Virus Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Antigens

Rotavirus Viral Antigens

Hepatitis A-E Virus Antigens

Measles Virus Antigens

Mumps/Parotitis Virus Antigens

Others

By Technique

ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South and Central America

Brazil

Argentina

