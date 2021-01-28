New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Shelf Label Market with Covid-19 Impact by Product Type, Communication, End User, Component, Display Size And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03627696/?utm_source=GNW





The market for full-graphic e-paper could gorw at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the full-graphic e-paper segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for product price automation by tier I and tier II retailers that use full-graphic e-paper electronic shelf labels to support graphic content and information.In addition, full-graphic e-paper electronic shelf labels act as a key to gain the attention of customers and make the in-store communication dynamic.



Retailers can carry out real-time product positioning and enhance the shopping experience of users through graphic displays.The key benefit of using full-graphic e-paper electronic shelf labels is their ability to project graphical objects, such as logos and callouts, and support color displays.



Financially stable retailers can afford to install these types of labels in their physical retail stores.



The market for radio frequency communication technology is estimated to account for the largest share between 2021 and 2026 in electronic shelf label market

Radio frequency technology is considered a stable communication technology that can be integrated with electronic shelf labels for fully automated data transfers.It also possesses an electronic memory that is beneficial for information storage with respect to asset strengthening in electronic shelf label networks.



Electronic shelf labels based on radio frequency technology eliminate the requirement of additional equipment in stores for their functioning.



The market for displays is estimated to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The displays segment is projected to lead the electronic shelf label market from 2021 to 2026.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for liquid crystal displays and full-graphic e-paper displays across the world as the information on them is visible even on narrow shelves.



Electronic shelf labels with small liquid crystal displays are being installed for enhanced visibility of products. Full-graphic e-paper electronic shelf labels show prices, QR codes, barcodes, and other messages related to products.

Electronic shelf label market in the APAC region is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026



The electronic shelf label market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to globalization and development of the organized retail sector in APAC.



The region is also expected to increase its share in the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. The countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and several South East Asian countries are stressing to automate the retail stores which has led to the demand for the electornic shelf labels in these countries.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 –20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The major players in the electronic shelf label market are SES-imagotag (France), Pricer (Sweden), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Displaydata (UK), M2Communication (Taiwan), Samsung Display Solutions (South Korea), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands), Teraoka Seiko (Japan), and NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand).



Research Coverage

The report segments the electronic shelf label market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), component (Displays, Batteries, Microprocessors, Transceivers, Others), display size ( Less than 3 inches, 3 to 7 inches, 7 to 10 inches and more than 10 inches), product type (Liquid Crystal Displays, Segmented e-paper, Full-graphic e-paper), communication technology ( Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, Others), and end user (Retail, Industrial)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the electornic shelf label market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to component, product type, display size, communication technology, end user and region

• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the electronic shefl label market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.



