Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a highly destructive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), often develops into more severe disorders, like hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis.As a result, NASH is projected to surpass the hepatitis C virus infection and become the leading cause of liver transplantation, worldwide, over the upcoming decade.



As these diseases progress, the liver experiences fibrosis and scarring, ultimately leading to cirrhosis. Liver fibrosis is likely to result in permanent organ damage, progress to hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver failure.

Obesity is a well-recognized epidemic, globally.The increasing incidence and prevalence of obesity have surged drastically, over the last ten years.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2020 report, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 and older, were overweight in 2016. Out of which, 650 million individuals were obese. In addition, 38 million children below the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2019. On the other hand, as per the 2020 Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice report, the worldwide prevalence of diabetes in 2019, was nearly 9.3%, and is expected to rise to 10.2% by 2030.



The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarker market growth is evaluated by assessing the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period.



The region’s market growth is attributed to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, improved economic conditions, and rising healthcare awareness in developing countries like China and India.



The industrial rivalry is anticipated to be moderate, owing to the unavailability of treatment.Besides, key market players focus on research, development, and partnerships, in order to introduce products into the market.



Some of the leading companies operating in the market are, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, etc.



1. ALLERGAN PLC (ACQUIRED BY ABBVIE)

2. ASTRAZENECA

3. BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

4. GENFIT SA

5. GILEAD SCIENCES INC

6. MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS

7. MERCK & CO

8. NOVARTIS AG

9. NOVO NORDISK

10. PFIZER INC

11. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

12. VIKING THERAPEUTICS

13. ZYDUS CADILA

