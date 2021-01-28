Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a report, the global market for veterinary research laboratory (VRL) is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 10.63% during the estimated years of 2021-2028.



Factors such as surging zoonotic diseases, coupled with a rise in animal healthcare spending, are stimulating the growth of the veterinary research laboratory (VRL) market. Further, the technological advancements in animal healthcare and rising government initiatives to promote animal health, are generating new opportunities for the veterinary research laboratory market during the assessed period.



However, the lack of standardized regulations pertaining to animal healthcare and a dearth of skilled veterinary professionals in underdeveloped countries, are restricting the expansion of the veterinary research laboratory (VRL) market.



Regional Outlook



The global veterinary research laboratory (VRL) market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is predicted to become the fastest-evolving market for veterinary research laboratory during the period 2021-2028. In the region, the market's growth is likely to be driven by high investment in R&D, along with multiple initiatives taken by prominent market players to commercialize veterinary hematology and immunodiagnostic products at low prices.



For instance, in China, the high number of manufacturing facilities, growing investments by key players, and surge in animal healthcare expenditure is opening avenues for the studied market. Above all, the increase in awareness among pet owners regarding early diagnosis and treatment of diseases in companion animals, is adding to the growth of the veterinary research laboratory market.



Competitive Outlook



The well-known enterprises thriving in the VRL market comprise IDEXX Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac SA, Neogen Corporation, Biomerieux SA, Nutreco NV, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, VCA Inc, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, Royal GD Animal Health, Indical Bioscience GmbH, and ProtaTek International Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a global company that functions under various business segments, such as laboratory products, analytical instruments, life sciences solutions, and specialty diagnostics. It serves clientele in multiple sectors, including hospitals, universities, research institutions, and clinical diagnostics laboratories. VetMAX EAV Kit, offered by the company, helps detect pathogen nucleic acid in animals, enabling reliable discovery of infected animals. The company has its headquarter in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market

2.4. Legal, Policy, & Regulatory Framework

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surging Zoonotic Diseases

2.8.2. Rise in Animal Healthcare Expenditure

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Lack of Standardized Regulations Pertaining to Animal Healthcare

2.9.2. Lack of Skilled Veterinary Professionals in Underdeveloped Nations

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Technological Advancements in Animal Healthcare

2.10.2. Growing Government Initiatives to Promote Animal Health



3. Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market Outlook - by Application

3.1. Clinical Pathology

3.2. Productivity Testing

3.3. Toxicology

3.4. Other Applications



4. Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Clinical Chemistry

4.2. Immunodiagnostics

4.2.1. Elisa

4.2.2. Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

4.2.3. Other Immunodiagnostics

4.3. Hematology

4.4. Molecular Diagnostics

4.4.1. Pcr

4.4.2. Microarrays

4.4.3. Other Molecular Diagnostics

4.5. Other Technologies



5. Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market Outlook - by Animal Type

5.1. Production Animals

5.1.1. Cattles

5.1.2. Poultry

5.1.3. Pigs

5.1.4. Sheep and Goats

5.1.5. Other Production Animals

5.2. Companion Animals

5.2.1. Cats

5.2.2. Dogs

5.2.3. Horses

5.2.4. Other Companion Animals



6. Global Veterinary Research Laboratory (VRL) Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Application

6.1.2. Market by Technology

6.1.2.1. Immunodiagnostics Market by Type

6.1.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type

6.1.3. Market by Animal Type

6.1.3.1. Production Animals Market by Type

6.1.3.2. Companion Animals Market by Type

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Application

6.2.2. Market by Technology

6.2.2.1. Immunodiagnostics Market by Type

6.2.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type

6.2.3. Market by Animal Type

6.2.3.1. Production Animals Market by Type

6.2.3.2. Companion Animals Market by Type

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. Germany

6.2.4.2. France

6.2.4.3. United Kingdom

6.2.4.4. Italy

6.2.4.5. Russia

6.2.4.6. Spain

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Application

6.3.2. Market by Technology

6.3.2.1. Immunodiagnostics Market by Type

6.3.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type

6.3.3. Market by Animal Type

6.3.3.1. Production Animals Market by Type

6.3.3.2. Companion Animals Market by Type

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.5. South Korea

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Application

6.4.2. Market by Technology

6.4.2.1. Immunodiagnostics Market by Type

6.4.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type

6.4.3. Market by Animal Type

6.4.3.1. Production Animals Market by Type

6.4.3.2. Companion Animals Market by Type

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Mexico

6.4.4.2. Brazil

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Application

6.5.2. Market by Technology

6.5.2.1. Immunodiagnostics Market by Type

6.5.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type

6.5.3. Market by Animal Type

6.5.3.1. Production Animals Market by Type

6.5.3.2. Companion Animals Market by Type

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.3. Turkey

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profile

7.1. Biomerieux Sa

7.2. Royal Gd Animal Health

7.3. Indical Bioscience GmbH

7.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7.5. Neogen Corporation

7.6. Zoetis

7.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

7.8. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH

7.9. Virbac Sa

7.10. Idexx Laboratories

7.11. Nutreco Nv

7.12. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

7.13. Vca Inc (Acquired by Mars)

7.14. Protatek International Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqeisx

