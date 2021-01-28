New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010862/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

A bowel management system is used for fecal incontinence, aiding them in keeping the skin free from contaminants and moisture.It minimizes infection transmission by restricting infectious body waste in a closed system.



There is a growing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).It causes digestive tract inflammation resulting in severe diarrhea, weight loss, malnutrition, and abdominal pain.



IBD patients usually have fecal incontinence or constipation problems.As per the American College of Gastroenterology, around 10-15% of the population in the United States has IBS symptoms.



Thus, the increasing IBS cases are set to fuel the global market growth. However, the restricted product availability, limited treatment options, and lack of skilled professionals, are estimated to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global bowel management system market is geographically analyzed through the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Asia Pacific region is assessed to record the highest CAGR by 2028, given the increasing healthcare reforms and a developing R&D sector.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is expected to be high due to the presence of a large number of key players. Some of the distinguished companies in the market are Coloplast Corp, Convatech, 3M Company, B Braun Melsungen AG, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. 3M COMPANY

2. AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC

3. B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

4. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (C R BARD)

5. COLOPLAST CORP

6. CONVATEC

7. COOK MEDICAL INC

8. DENTSPLY SIRONA (WELLSPECT HEALTHCARE)

9. GE HEALTHCARE

10. HOLLISTER INC

11. LABORIE INC (COGENTIX)

12. MEDTRONIC PLC

13. NOVARTIS AG

14. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001