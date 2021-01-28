New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on agricultural biotechnology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for higher crop yield and increasing adoption of biostimulants. In addition, increasing demand for higher crop yield is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The agricultural biotechnology market analysis includes application segment, technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The agricultural biotechnology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transgenic seeds

• Crop protection biochemicals



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Technology

• Genome editing

• DNA sequencing

• RNAi

• bBiochips and synthetic biology



This study identifies the stricter regulatory controls on pesticides as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural biotechnology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on agricultural biotechnology market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural biotechnology market sizing

• Agricultural biotechnology market forecast

• Agricultural biotechnology market industry analysis





