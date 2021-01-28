New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713231/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on winter sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in ice skating arenas and increasing number of figure skating tournaments. In addition, growth in ice skating arenas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The winter sports equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The winter sports equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SP SB and HS

• Footwear

• Protective gear

• Others



By Application

• Skiing

• Ice hockey

• Snowboarding

• Figure skating



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions as one of the prime reasons driving the winter sports equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on winter sports equipment market covers the following areas:

• Winter sports equipment market sizing

• Winter sports equipment market forecast

• Winter sports equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001