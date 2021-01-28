Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), End-user (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow imaging microscopy market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The growth of the market is attributed to increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, technological limitations is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The large biomolecule segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period
Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers and nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecules segment accounted for the fastest growing market in 2019, driven by growing adoption in biologics-based formulation development, regulation to analyze sub visible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and increase the quality of the drugs.
The wet dispersion is expected to hold a major share of the flow imaging microscopy market during the forecast period
Based on sample dispersion, the market is segmented into two major types - wet dispersion and dry dispersion. Factors such as comparative ease of dispersion in liquid media, wet dispersion analysis is widely used is driving the growth of the wet dispersion segment.
Asia-Pacific is accounted for the fastest global market in 2019 for flow imaging microscopy
The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the fastest growing region of the global flow imaging microscopy market in 2019. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing concerns about product quality in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy market in the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Overview
4.2 North American Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion & Country
4.3 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion (2019)
4.4 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by End-user
4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Funding in the Field of Nanotechnology
5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Target Industries
5.2.1.4 Rising Public-Private Investments in Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 New Applications for Dynamic Image Analysis
5.2.3.2 Rising Awareness
5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs
5.2.4.2 Inadequate Infrastructure for Research in Emerging Countries
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market
6 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Biomolecules
6.2.1 Large Biomolecules Dominate the Market, by Sample Type
6.3 Small Biomolecules
6.3.1 Rapid and Easy Analysis of Small-Molecule Drug Particles Supports Product Demand
6.4 Liquid & Viscous Samples
6.4.1 Need to Determine the Characteristics of Liquid Samples is Driving the Market
6.5 Microfibers & Nanofibers
6.5.1 Increasing Attention on Microplastic Pollution Has Supported the Use of Image Analysis, Especially in Textiles
6.6 Other Samples
7 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wet Dispersion
7.2.1 Due to Comparative Ease of Dispersion in Liquid Media, Wet Dispersion Analysis is Widely Used
7.3 Dry Dispersion
7.3.1 Dry Dispersion is Widely Used in Analyzing Small Molecules
8 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Rising Formulation and Development of Biologics Will Drive the Segment
8.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
8.3.1 Increasing Focus of Pharma Companies on Extending Their Product Pipeline Will Boost the Market Growth
8.4 Research & Academia
8.4.1 Increased Public & Private Investment in Research & Academics Supports Market Growth
8.5 Food & Beverage Industries
8.5.1 Increasing Application of Quality Control in the Food Industry Drives the Market for Flow Imaging Microscopy
8.6 Chemical & Petrochemical Industries
8.6.1 Significant Demand for Chemical Analysis in the Chemical Industry to Support Market Growth
8.7 Water Testing Laboratories
8.7.1 Increasing Demand for Precise Testing of Water to Maintain Health and Safety is a Key Growth Driver
8.8 Metal Manufacturers
8.8.1 Widespread Utilization of Metals to Aid in Market Growth
9 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Product Launches
10.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
10.3.3 Expansions
10.3.4 Acquisitions
10.4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix, 2019
10.4.1 Stars
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive Players
10.4.4 Emerging Companies
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bio-Techne Corporation
11.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
11.3 Microtrac MRB
11.4 Micromeritics Instrument Corporation
11.5 Fritsch GmbH
11.6 Horiba Group
11.7 Spectris
11.8 Shimadzu Corporation
11.9 Anton Paar GmbH
11.10 Bettersize Instruments
11.11 Sympatec GmbH
11.12 Occhio
11.13 Haver & Boecker
12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
12.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d972r
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
