Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to authentic predictions, global web real-time communication (WebRTC) market is predicted to expand with a robust CAGR during 2020-2026, subsequently accounting for USD 16,570.5 million by the end of the study period. Widespread adoption of mobile devices, IoT & BYOD technologies and social media have impelled the demand for affordable and secure communication solutions among enterprises, which in turn is driving the overall market growth.

The document also speaks about the several market segmentations and their respective contribution towards the overall industry remuneration. Apart from this, it offers significant insights regarding the regional scope of the market as well as the major companies operating in this business vertical.

WebRTC is basically an open-source API which offers high quality video and voice communication as well as improves the security from external attacks. The product is known to be adaptable to various network conditions and can support multiple media devices and endpoints.

Thus, rising integration of WebRTC solutions in desktops and mobile apps in order to provide secure and effective video, voice, and data sharing support is also favoring the overall market outlook. This incorporation of WebRTC delivers an improved video and voice experience while considerably reducing bandwidth as well as network resources.

The technology also offers of-the-shelf solutions for incorporating into other software. Thus, collective inclination among enterprises towards using WebRTC solutions for improving their respective in-house and external communication software is augmenting global web real-time communication industry remuneration.

A gist of the end-user analysis

The end-user scope of global web real-time communication market consists of transportation, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and others. Although IT & telecom segment captured the largest market share in 2019, the healthcare segment is predicted to expand significantly during the estimated timeframe. Increasing utilization of WebRTC solutions among healthcare organizations in order to offer better remote clinical care to patients is facilitating the overall business outlook.

An overview of the regional terrain

Worldwide real-time communication market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. According to reliable estimations, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to experience similar growth trends in the upcoming years.

Rising adoption of WebRTC solutions in manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and retail sectors coupled with surging investments towards expansion of small and medium sized businesses are propelling the regional market growth. Technological advancements in telecommunications vertical and shifting preferences towards adopting IoT and BYOD technologies are also positively impacting the remuneration scale of North America web real-time communication industry.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market by Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Web Browser

Mobile Applications

Others





Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Solutions

Collaboration

Voice Calling

Video Conferencing

Others

Services

Implementation

Consulting

Others





Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Transportation

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Others





Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market by Competitive Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Dialogic Corporation

IBM Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Tokbox Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

Plivo Inc.

GENBAND Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Cafex Communications Inc.

Google LLC

AT&T Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Polycom Inc.

