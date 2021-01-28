ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $1,237,000, or $.31 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.91% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $133,000, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to interest and accretion of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses increased by $59,000, or 2.1% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.

The provision for loan losses expense was $200,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to none for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision expense primarily relates to specific reserve allocations to pandemic-affected borrowers.

Total assets were $547.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $504.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $31.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 compared to zero at December 31, 2019. Total loans of $409.1 million increased $23.4 million, or 6.1% year over year.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
 Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.91%  13.51%  10.82%  13.51%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.90%  1.02%  0.81%  0.97%
Net Interest Margin 3.02%  3.15%  3.07%  3.03%
        
 December 31,    
  2020   2019     
Non-performing Assets Ratio 1.35%  0.70%    
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.99%  9.26%    
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.50%  14.18%    
Book Value Per Share$10.42  $9.77     
Market Value Per Share$9.25  $11.45     
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.       
        
     
     
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):    
 Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
Interest Income$4,626,763  $4,958,167  $19,028,433  $20,060,797 
Interest Expense 722,502   1,186,712   3,507,989   5,371,110 
Net Interest Income 3,904,261   3,771,455   15,520,444   14,689,687 
Provision for loan losses 200,000   -   1,450,000   - 
Non-interest income 606,595   612,663   2,216,653   2,510,428 
Operating Expenses 2,812,374   2,753,346   11,063,677   11,111,539 
Income before taxes 1,498,482   1,630,772   5,223,420   6,088,576 
Income tax expense 261,500   314,500   859,000   1,070,000 
Net Income$1,236,982  $1,316,272  $4,364,420  $5,018,576 
Net Income per share – diluted$0.31  $0.33  $1.10  $1.27 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.13  $0.56  $0.52 
        
        
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):      
 December 31,    
  2020   2019     
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$42,773,240  $21,807,616     
Time deposits with other banks 24,337,000   31,956,000     
Securities 45,738,432   38,214,458     
Loans 409,106,743   385,691,917     
Allowance for loan losses (4,215,192)  (2,751,767)    
Loans, net 404,891,551   382,940,150     
Premises and equipment, net 8,148,851   8,343,479     
Other assets 21,890,497   21,676,803     
Total Assets$547,779,571  $504,938,506     
        
Liabilities       
Deposits$450,901,065  $390,063,519     
Other borrowings 39,480,000   59,501,813     
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000     
Other liabilities 2,658,928   3,216,264     
Total Liabilities 506,442,993   466,184,596     
        
Equity       
Total Equity 41,336,578   38,753,910     
Total Liabilities and Equity$547,779,571  $504,938,506     
        


Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528