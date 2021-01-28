HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a cooperation and support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Ned L. Sherwood and Bradley M. Tirpak (collectively, the “MRMP Stockholders”), with respect to the potential proxy contest pertaining to the election of directors to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, among other things, the Company will nominate its current slate of directors, which includes three of the MRMP nominees and two new independent directors elected in 2020, to stand for reelection to the Board at the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.



The MRMP Stockholders have agreed to vote their shares of common stock of the Company in favor of the election of the designated slate, and the MRMP Stockholders have agreed to withdraw their proposed slate of directors.

Mr. Grossman, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are gratified to have reached this constructive outcome. In addition to demonstrating the Board’s commitment to acting in the long-term interests of our stockholders, this cooperation and support agreement continues the significant progress the Company has made over the past year toward strengthening and streamlining both our governance and operations.”

Mr. Sherwood added, “As a significant Barnwell stockholder, I’m gratified that the Board of Directors will be unchanged from last year and be able to continue its efforts to move the Company forward. I’m pleased that Barnwell’s share price rose 370% from $.56 on April 3, 2020 to $2.06 per share as of the close on January 25, 2021. We are hopeful that the momentum builds in 2021 given the current appreciation in the price of oil, the increased velocity in Hawaiian land sales, and the stability of the water drilling business. The agreement that we have forged with the Company should avoid distraction and unnecessary expense allowing our Board to continue to position Barnwell for long term positive cash generation and further share price appreciation.”

The complete agreement between the Company and the MRMP Stockholders will be attached as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

