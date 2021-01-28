Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global e-learning market is forecast to witness a lucrative growth from 2020 to 2026 owing to increasing smartphone and internet penetration. High demand for advanced learning techniques across the corporate sector, and rising government support towards the use of digital learning technologies are also vital parameters that will help increase the popularity of digital learning.

A growing number of large corporate enterprises are adopting innovative e-learning platforms to meet the need to deliver efficient training to their globally distributed workforce. Given their online nature, e-learning platforms allow companies to train their remote workforce, which includes employees working in manufacturing facilities or on fields, in a uniform manner.

Meanwhile, the new work conditions created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are expected to prove beneficial for the overall e-learning market. Numerous educational institutions and corporate organizations are adopting digital learning solutions to impart training and knowledge while ensuring social distancing.

Below is a brief overview of three distinguished regional trends that are expected to foster the e-learning market growth:

Growing traction of LMS technology in North America

The learning management system technology segment in the North America e-learning industry is anticipated to gain immense traction through the analysis period attributing to the increasing demand for enhanced enterprise learning objectives. LMS software helps instructors deliver important documents or materials, track progress, administer tests, and manage records. Additionally, LMS also helps corporate enterprises save time as well as money through efficient platform management, data personalization, multimedia learning, advanced reporting, and enhanced communication.

Today, collaborating with providers of LMS solution has become a crucial strategy among content developers as it improves the content and offers strong tracking capabilities which are easier to manage. All in all, the North America e-learning market size is slated to record a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing demand for e-learning services from the European corporate sector

The European corporate sector in rapidly incorporating the latest of technologies and solutions to ensure maximum profitability and productivity. This emerging trend will drive e-learning market share in Europe over the coming years. There has been a notable rise in the overall number of medium and small-scale businesses throughout Europe.

Several regional employers are adopting training techniques that can reduce the amount of training time taken from work hours while delivering learning flexibility to their employees. This is fueling the adoption of innovative mobile learning solutions that allow employees to learn on the go through video-based content.

The industry is also witnessing ample support from the government sector as many government agencies look to educate employees and the general populace about the coronavirus pandemic and ways to keep oneself safe. Recently, after the recommendation of the UK government, Nimble started offering a COVID-19 Awareness Course free of cost on its platform. With such a favorable growth outlook, the Europe e-learning industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% through the projected timeline.

Rising internet and smartphone penetration across APAC

The APAC e-learning market is slated to experience lucrative growth over the coming years owing to the rapidly increasing smartphone and internet penetration in the region. In fact, approximately nine out of ten people in South Korea owns a smartphone. With over 95% internet penetration across the region, e-learning sector is likely to gain considerable traction over the coming years.

Given the regional COVID-19 situation mobile e-learning technology is expected to record significant momentum in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the growing adoption of portable gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets is likely to further stimulate market demand. Corporate employees are turning to mobile learning services as they can sign up to short, modularized courses on tablets or smartphones even during commutes.

This is essentially enabling them to save time spent on their employee training at the time of work hours. Moreover, it also allows the company to train a workforce that is globally distributed using a single unified digital platform. Furthermore, increasing number of SMEs across countries like India and South Korea, will favorably outline the overall growth graph of high-quality e-learning and mobile learning solutions. Overall, the e-learning market in APAC region is slated to record an impressive CAGR of more than 11% over the projected period.

Key players that are making substantial contribution towards the industry growth include, Adobe Systems Inc., Apollo Education Group, Citrix Education, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Skillsoft, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.





