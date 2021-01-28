New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aluminum hydroxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for antacids and high demand from China and the US. In addition, increasing demand for antacids is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum hydroxide market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The aluminum hydroxide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemical

• Flame retardant

• Filler

• Antacid

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increased demand from the flame retardants industry as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum hydroxide market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum hydroxide market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum hydroxide market sizing

• Aluminum hydroxide market forecast

• Aluminum hydroxide market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001