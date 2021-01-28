New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678754/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on special purpose logic IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets and growing requirement for memory devices. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and tablets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The special purpose logic IC market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The special purpose logic IC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Communications

• Computing

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies automation in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the special purpose logic IC market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on special purpose logic IC market covers the following areas:

• Special purpose logic IC market sizing

• Special purpose logic IC market forecast

• Special purpose logic IC market industry analysis





