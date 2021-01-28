EBITDA for the Quarter stood at INR 1291 Million
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, “The pandemic has been an inflection point in the way we do business. As the world rallied to find a cure, businesses and people demonstrated resilience and adaptability.
Clients are rediscovering the disruptive nature of AI, Distance learning, Telemedicine, Robotic process and Automation – long-term trends that are increasingly becoming accepted as mainstream technology. These trends continue to stimulate demand for networks and data center capacity, a business segment that Sify stays firmly committed to.”
Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, said, “In continuation of signs seen in earlier quarters, we are seeing an aggression in customer’s decision making and spend in areas of digitalization, business continuity plan, security and remote working models. They are also allocating budgets for FY 21-22 along these lines. Overall, we are excited by these trends as our products, services and business models are in complete alignment with the customer’s priorities.”
Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, CFO, said, “Our Data Center and Network expansion plans remain on track. We will also continue to invest in People and Tools, while maintaining a tight fiscal discipline. Our discretionary spending will remain contained in the short run, without impacting the overall customer experience.
Cash balance at end of the quarter was INR 4431 Million.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Sify Technologies Limited
|Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement as per IFRS
|(In INR millions)
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Description
|December
|December
|September
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Revenue
|6,301
|5,891
|5,899
|Cost of Revenues
|(3,936
|)
|(3,729
|)
|(3,647
|)
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|(1,074
|)
|(1,059
|)
|(1,063
|)
|EBITDA
|1,291
|1,103
|1,189
|Depreciation and Amortisation expense
|(710
|)
|(603
|)
|(667
|)
|Net Finance Expenses
|(217
|)
|(255
|)
|(142
|)
|Other Income (including exchange gain)
|36
|1
|42
|Other Expenses (including exchange loss)
|-
|3
|(8
|)
|Profit before tax
|400
|249
|414
|Income tax expense
|(148
|)
|(85
|)
|(157
|)
|Profit for the period
|252
|164
|257
|Profit attributable to:
|Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure
|Profit for the period
|252
|164
|257
|Add:
|Depreciation and Amortisation expense
|710
|603
|667
|Net Finance Expenses
|217
|255
|142
|Other Expenses (including exchange loss)
|-
|(3
|)
|8
|Income tax expense
|148
|85
|157
|Less:
|Other Income (including exchange gain)
|(36
|)
|(1
|)
|(42
|)
|EBITDA
|1,291
|1,103
|1,189
|Quarter ended December 31, 2020
|Rs Mln
|Rs Mln
|Capex Spent for Q3
|1,140
|1089
|Cash Balance
|4,431
|2204
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27bb6d80-9a57-4859-aef1-3a27ef5f9ecc
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
|
GROWTH DRIVERS
The pandemic has accelerated the primary growth drivers in the market for cloud adoption, led by digital initiatives and transformation. This trend is triggering movement of workloads from on-premise Data Centers to hyperscale Public Cloud and hosted Private Cloud in varied degrees, based on the digital objectives of the Enterprises. This results in transformation of the traditional network architecture and transformation at the edge which connects the end user. The need for digital services like analytics, data lakes, IoT, etc are shifting the balance toward adoption of Hybrid and Public Cloud vs Private Cloud. Collectively, these trends are generating opportunities for full scale Cloud, DC and Network service providers with digital services skills.
KEY WINS
Highlights of our major wins in the quarter include:
A consolidated summary of the key highlights during the quarter is noted below:
Data Center centric IT Services highlights include:
Network centric Services added 70 new customers in the quarter.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.
Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.
More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.
Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.
For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.
For further information, please contact:
|Sify Technologies Limited
Mr. Praveen Krishna
Investor Relations & Public Relations
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com
|Grayling Investor Relations
Shiwei Yin
+1-646-284-9474
Shiwei.Yin@grayling.com
|20:20 Media
Nikhila Kesavan
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com
Sify Technologies
Chennai INDIA
Financial Results
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Sify Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: