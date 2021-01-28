NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated” or the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019

Core net income (non-GAAP) [1] of $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019

of $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 Deposit decline of $682.3 million, primarily due to the election cycle, to $5.3 billion compared to a balance of $6.0 billion on September 30, 2020

Total loans of $3.4 billion, compared to a balance of $3.6 billion on September 30, 2020

Growth in PACE assessments of $53.6 million, or 58.1% annualized, from a balance of $367.4 million on September 30, 2020

Cost of deposits was 0.13%, compared to 0.14% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019

Net interest margin was 3.06%, compared to 2.88% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019

Common Equity Tier 1, Total Risk-Based, and Tier 1 Leverage capital ratios were 13.11%, 14.25%, and 7.97%, respectively, at December 31, 2020

Total nonperforming assets were $82.2 million or 1.38% of total assets as of December 31, 2020, compared to $80.6 million or 1.22% of total assets at September 30, 2020 and $66.7 million, or 1.25% of total assets at December 31, 2019

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net income of $46.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, as compared to $47.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019

Core net income (non-GAAP) [1] of $50.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to $48.2 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019

of $50.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to $48.2 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019 Deposit growth of $697.7 million, or 15.0%, compared to December 31, 2019

Loan growth of $8.5 million, or 0.2%, compared to December 31, 2019

Growth in PACE assessments of $157.2 million, or 59.6%, from a balance of $263.8 million on December 31, 2019

Cost of deposits was 0.19%, compared to 0.35% for the full year of 2019

Net interest margin was 3.11%, compared to 3.55% for the full year of 2019



Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “As I look back on our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, I am not only pleased, but proud of all that we have accomplished in such challenging, unprecedented times, highlighted by our net income growth of 10.5% to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter as compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, we expanded our position this election cycle as demonstrated in our political deposit balance as of year-end of $602.8 million which compares to the 2018 cycle trough of $181.9 million. While we expect political deposits to modestly run off further through the first quarter, our results greatly exceeded our expectations. Our ability to succeed, proven during the ongoing pandemic, is largely attributed to the strong foundation we have built over our near 100-year history, and, in recent years, the work we have completed to strengthen the Bank’s operations, management team, and credit profile of our loan portfolio. Our team has worked diligently through the current crisis to proactively address issues in our portfolio and position the Bank for success as we expect the credit metrics of our loan portfolio to improve throughout 2021. Looking to the year ahead, there is much to be excited about as we continue to build upon our reputation as America’s Socially Responsible Bank and execute our growth strategy designed to increase the franchise value of Amalgamated. I look forward to working with the team that I am so very proud of as I transition into my new role as Special Advisor to the Board at the beginning of February.”



_________________________

[1] Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last two pages of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

COVID-19 Update

Amalgamated’s primary concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is for the health and well-being of the Bank’s employees, customers, and communities. Our employees continue to operate in a work from home environment, and we continue to perform well, effectively transitioning many customers to our digital platform, allowing for further consolidation of our branch network.

We have offered payment deferrals as an option for our consumer and commercial borrowers who are experiencing financial stress as a result of COVID-19 impacts. As of December 31, 2020, the following loan balances are still on deferral, accruing interest, and no loan has been on deferral longer than six months.

Total Loans Deferrals as of: % of Portfolio

(1) $ millions 12/31/20 12/31/20 9/30/2020 Multifamily $ 947 $ 15 $ 124 1.5 % CRE & Construction 429 2 97 0.5 % C&I 677 4 5 0.6 % Residential 1,239 18 63 1.5 % Consumer & Student 191 2 4 1.0 % Total $ 3,843 $ 41 $ 293 1.2 % (1) Loan portfolio % is for deferral balances as of 12/31/2020

The table below shows the credit risk rating of loans that have exited deferral status as of December 31, 2020, including those loans that did not resume payments and have been moved to non-accrual. These loans do not include other special mention or substandard loans that were never granted a payment deferral:

$ millions Pass

Rated Special

Mention Substandard(2) Total Multifamily $ 52 $ 109 $ 18 $ 179 CRE & Construction 30 39 49 118 C&I 10 15 3 28 Residential 87 — 16 103 Consumer & Student — — — — Total $ 179 $ 163 $ 86 $ 428 (2) Substandard loans include $16 million of residential and $4 million of multifamily loans that have been placed on non-accrual

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $1.3 million increase for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to the 2020 third quarter, was primarily due to a $5.2 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in non-interest income and a $1.2 million increase in the provision for loan losses.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included no adjustments to GAAP net income, and the third quarter of 2020 excluded $0.6 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $6.4 million in expense related to the closure of six branches and severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments. Core net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 excluded $0.2 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $1.1 million in expense related to the closure of one branch and severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $45.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase of $3.4 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in deposit rates paid and FHLB advances, and an increase in average securities of $734.3 million and average loans of $97.1 million, with such growth more than offsetting the lower yields earned on such assets. These impacts were partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $224.5 million.

Net interest margin was 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 18 basis points from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 37 basis points from 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans we acquired in our New Resource Bank acquisition contributed two basis points to our net interest margin in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, compared to five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. Prepayment penalties earned through loan income contributed 13 basis points to our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to seven and two basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Provisions for loan losses totaled an expense of $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an expense of $0.1 million for the same period in 2019. The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an $11.0 million charge-off primarily related to an indirect C&I loan, of which $8.3 million was reserved for in previous quarters, and by specific reserves on multifamily loans of $2.0 million.

Non-interest income was $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $2.5 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects. The increase of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to $1.8 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.3 million in gains on the sale of loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the decrease in revenue from a real estate fund that is liquidating assets, the movement of funds to lower yielding products and market volatility. Our real-estate fund is expected to stop earnings fees in 2021; this fund generated $0.4 million in fees, included within Trust Department fees, during the three months ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, we expect a loss in equity method investments of approximately $5.6 million during 2021; this loss is due to the timing of the $7.4 million in tax benefits earned during 2020. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.7 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease of $5.2 million from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $6.5 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation expenses related to closing six branches in New York City, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in professional fees related to the formation of a bank holding company, the transition of our CEO and other strategic initiatives.

Our provision for income tax expense was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.2%, compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 and 27.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations, Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $46.2 million, or $1.48 per average diluted share, compared to $47.2 million, or $1.47 per average diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2019. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to a $21.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses and a $6.1 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $13.4 million increase in net interest income and an $11.4 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $50.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $48.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Core net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 excludes branch closure expenses and the gain on sale of a closed branch, gains on the sale of securities, severance costs, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $180.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $166.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase of $13.4 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in borrowings and deposit rate paid, and an increase in average securities of $552.5 million and average loans of $250.7 million, with such growth more than offsetting the lower yields earned on such assets. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $295.7 million.

Provisions for loan losses totaled an expense of $24.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an expense of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in allowance related to negative economic factors and payment deferrals in our loan portfolio, $17.0 million in charge offs primarily related to hotel, construction loans, and indirect C&I loans (of which $4.4 million was previously reserved for in 2019), a $4.6 million increase related to loan downgrades and other factors.

Non-interest income was $40.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $11.4 million. This increase was primarily due to $7.4 million in tax credits on equity investments in solar projects, an increase of $2.5 million on gains on the sale of originated loans, a $1.5 million change in gain on the sale of securities, a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch reported in other non-interest income, and a $1.4 million increase in Bank-owned life insurance income due to the receipt of multiple death benefit payouts. These increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the impact of low asset values in the first half of 2020 due to market fluctuations and the real estate fund that is liquidating its assets noted above.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $133.9 million, an increase of $6.1 million from $127.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $5.3 million increase in occupancy and depreciation expense related to branch closures and a $1.5 million increase in other expenses due to FDIC insurance rebates in 2019 that ceased in 2020.

We had income tax expense of $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our effective tax rate was 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 26.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.0 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $0.7 billion was driven primarily by a $516.8 million increase in investment securities, of which $157.2 million was from PACE assessments, and a $154.8 million increase in resell agreements backed by Government Guaranteed loans. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Bank also made $26.1 million of investments in solar projects with federal tax benefits.

Total loans, net at December 31, 2020 were $3.4 billion, an increase of $8.5 million, or 0.2% annualized, compared to December 31, 2019. Loan growth in 2020 was primarily driven by a $202.9 million increase in C&I loans including $97.7 million of government guaranteed and Paycheck Protection Program loans, and a $27.6 million increase in consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $127.8 million decrease in residential loans and a $78.4 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans.

Deposits at December 31, 2020 were $5.3 billion, an increase of $0.7 billion, or 15.0% annualized, as compared to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $603 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $24 million compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 49% of ending deposits for the year ended December 31, 2020, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a one basis point decrease from the previous quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $82.2 million, or 1.38% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2020, an increase of $15.1 million, compared with $66.7 million, or 1.25% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 compared to the December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by the addition of $13.5 million of non-accruing residential first-lien mortgages related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These loans were moved to non-accrual after not resuming payments after six months of payment deferrals. Loans that were rated special mention or substandard increased by $305.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. This change was primarily due to an increase in CRE/multifamily loans categorized as special mention or substandard of $179.5 million and $84.4 million, respectively; these increases were primarily due to impacts of COVID-19 on rental income of these properties.

The allowance for loan losses increased $7.8 million to $41.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to increases in allowance related to the coronavirus pandemic. At December 31, 2020, we had $73.7 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made, compared to $65.4 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $7.5 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.19% at December 31, 2020 and 0.98% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of December 31, 2020, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.11%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.25%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.97%, compared to 13.01%, 14.01% and 8.90%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2020 was $535.8 million, compared to $490.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $46.2 million of net income and a $14.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio, offset by a $7.0 million decrease due to share repurchases in the first quarter and a $10.1 million decrease due to dividends to shareholders.

Our tangible book value per share was $16.66 as of December 31, 2020 compared to $14.93 as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today, January 28, 2021 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13714757. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2020, our total assets were $6.0 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $5.3 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, the trust business held $36.8 billion in assets under custody and $15.4 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for December 31, 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this press release include statements about expected performance of our loan portfolio and payment deferrals, the wind-down of our real estate fund and the expected charges and anticipated consolidation of our branch network and our solar tax equity investments. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) the inability of Amalgamated Bank to maintain the historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) effectiveness of Amalgamated Bank’s asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vi) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Amalgamated Bank’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vii) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Amalgamated Bank’s core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally (viii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) potential deterioration in real estate values; (xi) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the “CARES Act”; (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xii) our inability to timely identify a new Chief Executive Officer in light of, among other things, competition for experienced executives in the banking industry; and (xiii) unexpected challenges and potential operational disruptions related to our Chief Executive Officer’s transition. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in Amalgamated’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC and available on the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html. Amalgamated Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172





Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30,

December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Loans $ 35,544 $ 35,602 $ 35,202 $ 141,983 $ 139,995 Securities 11,816 11,473 11,426 47,588 44,197 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 36 56 134 227 813 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 66 152 193 697 949 Total interest and dividend income 47,462 47,283 46,955 190,495 185,954 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,807 2,049 4,065 10,452 14,461 Borrowed funds — — 640 27 4,856 Total interest expense 1,807 2,049 4,705 10,479 19,317 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,655 45,234 42,250 180,016 166,637 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,589 3,394 83 24,791 3,837 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 41,066 41,840 42,167 155,225 162,800 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 3,533 3,622 4,481 15,222 18,598 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,811 2,130 2,383 9,201 8,544 Bank-owned life insurance 363 1,227 405 3,085 1,649 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net — 619 218 1,605 83 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 1,320 903 53 2,520 13 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net — (176 ) — (482 ) (564 ) Equity method investments 1,825 4,297 — 7,411 — Other 188 154 236 2,042 878 Total non-interest income 10,040 12,776 7,776 40,604 29,201 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 17,082 17,547 18,089 69,421 70,276 Occupancy and depreciation 3,385 9,908 5,007 23,040 17,721 Professional fees 4,033 2,202 3,248 11,205 11,934 Data processing 3,174 2,916 2,545 11,330 10,880 Office maintenance and depreciation 776 863 889 3,314 3,540 Amortization of intangible assets 342 342 344 1,370 1,374 Advertising and promotion 1,003 1,172 911 3,514 2,908 Other 2,875 2,927 2,457 10,692 9,194 Total non-interest expense 32,670 37,877 33,490 133,886 127,827 Income before income taxes 18,436 16,739 16,453 61,943 64,174 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,646 4,259 4,445 15,755 16,972 Net income 13,790 12,480 12,008 46,188 47,202 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — — Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 13,790 $ 12,480 $ 12,008 $ 46,188 $ 47,202 Earnings per common share - basic 0.44 0.40 0.38 1.48 1.49 Earnings per common share - diluted 0.44 0.40 0.37 1.48 1.47





Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 7,736 $ 7,596 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 31,033 114,942 Total cash and cash equivalents 38,769 122,538 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,513,409 and $1,217,087, respectively) 1,539,862 1,224,770 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $502,425 and $292,837, respectively) 494,449 292,704 Loans held for sale 11,178 2,328 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,488,895 3,472,614 Allowance for loan losses (41,589 ) (33,847 ) Loans receivable, net 3,447,306 3,438,767 Resell agreements 154,779 — Accrued interest and dividends receivable 23,970 19,088 Premises and equipment, net 12,977 17,778 Bank-owned life insurance 105,888 80,714 Right-of-use lease asset 36,104 47,299 Deferred tax asset 35,370 31,441 Goodwill and other intangible assets 18,295 19,665 Other assets 59,684 28,246 Total assets $ 5,978,631 $ 5,325,338 Liabilities Deposits $ 5,338,711 $ 4,640,982 Borrowed funds — 75,000 Operating leases 53,173 62,404 Other liabilities 50,926 56,408 Total liabilities 5,442,810 4,834,794 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,049,525 and 31,523,442 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 310 315 Additional paid-in capital 300,989 305,738 Retained earnings 217,213 181,132 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 17,176 3,225 Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity 535,688 490,410 Noncontrolling interests 133 134 Total stockholders' equity 535,821 490,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,978,631 $ 5,325,338





Select Financial Data

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Earnings Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 1.48 1.49 Diluted 0.44 0.40 0.37 1.48 1.47 Core Earnings (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.54 $ 0.40 1.62 1.52 Diluted 0.44 0.54 0.39 1.61 1.49 Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) 17.25 16.82 15.56 17.25 15.56 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 16.66 16.22 14.93 16.66 14.93 Common shares outstanding 31,049,525 31,049,525 31,523,442 31,049,525 31,523,442 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,049,525 31,049,525 31,529,014 31,132,652 31,733,195 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,145,436 31,075,400 32,125,683 31,228,563 32,205,248





Select Financial Data

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.76 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.96 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.83 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 10.34 % 9.62 % 9.75 % 9.07 % 10.03 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.72 % 13.44 % 10.68 % 10.27 % 10.70 % Loan yield 4.04 % 3.97 % 4.10 % 4.03 % 4.27 % Securities yield 2.21 % 2.24 % 3.28 % 2.53 % 3.36 % Deposit cost 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.35 % Net interest margin 3.06 % 2.88 % 3.43 % 3.11 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.66 % 65.29 % 66.95 % 60.69 % 65.27 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.66 % 54.84 % 65.11 % 57.60 % 64.57 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.75 % 1.41 % 0.90 % 1.75 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 68 % 95 % 109 % 68 % 109 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.34 % 0.98 % 1.19 % 0.98 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1.24 % 0.59 % -0.01 % 0.48 % 0.22 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.97 % 7.39 % 8.90 % 7.97 % 8.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.11 % 12.76 % 13.01 % 13.11 % 13.01 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.25 % 14.01 % 14.01 % 14.25 % 14.01 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.11 % 12.76 % 13.01 % 13.11 % 13.01 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income





Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

($ in thousands) At December 31, 2020 At September 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 677,192 19.4 % $ 660,914 18.4 % $ 474,342 13.7 % Multifamily 947,177 27.2 % 974,962 27.1 % 976,380 28.2 % Commercial real estate 372,736 10.7 % 388,757 10.8 % 421,947 12.2 % Construction and land development 56,087 1.6 % 61,687 1.7 % 62,271 1.8 % Total commercial portfolio 2,053,192 58.9 % 2,086,320 58.0 % 1,934,940 55.9 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,238,697 35.6 % 1,329,021 37.0 % 1,366,473 39.4 % Consumer and other 190,676 5.5 % 179,507 5.0 % 163,077 4.7 % Total retail 1,429,373 41.1 % 1,508,528 42.0 % 1,529,550 44.1 % Total loans 3,482,565 100.0 % 3,594,848 100.0 % 3,464,490 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination fees (costs) 6,330 7,604 8,124 Allowance for loan losses (41,589 ) (48,072 ) (33,847 ) Total loans, net $ 3,447,306 $ 3,554,380 $ 3,438,767 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments 421,036 85.2 % 367,393 83.3 % 263,805 90.1 % Other securities 73,413 14.8 % 73,556 16.7 % 28,899 9.9 % Total held-to-maturity securities 494,449 100.0 % 440,949 100.0 % 292,704 100.0 %





Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 299,881 $ 66 0.09 % $ 632,268 $ 152 0.10 % $ 85,965 $ 193 0.89 % Securities and FHLB stock 2,133,957 11,852 2.21 % 2,045,231 11,529 2.24 % 1,399,657 11,560 3.28 % Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,503,929 35,544 4.04 % 3,569,313 35,602 3.97 % 3,406,806 35,202 4.10 % Total interest earning assets 5,937,767 47,462 3.18 % 6,246,812 47,283 3.01 % 4,892,428 46,955 3.81 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,594 9,239 8,852 Other assets 237,628 234,248 238,421 Total assets $ 6,182,989 $ 6,490,299 $ 5,139,701 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,356,137 $ 1,384 0.23 % $ 2,376,701 $ 1,427 0.24 % $ 2,003,888 $ 2,762 0.55 % Time deposits 268,896 423 0.63 % 321,696 622 0.77 % 396,631 1,303 1.30 % Total deposits 2,625,033 1,807 0.27 % 2,698,397 2,049 0.30 % 2,400,519 4,065 0.67 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % 128,604 636 1.96 % Other Borrowings — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % 978 4 1.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,625,033 1,807 0.27 % 2,698,397 2,049 0.30 % 2,530,101 4,705 0.74 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 2,947,075 3,191,858 2,024,521 Other liabilities 80,529 84,138 96,335 Total liabilities 5,652,637 5,974,393 4,650,957 Stockholders' equity 530,352 515,906 488,744 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,182,989 $ 6,490,299 $ 5,139,701 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 45,655 2.91 % $ 45,234 2.71 % $ 42,250 3.07 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,312,734 3.06 % $ 3,548,415 2.88 % $ 2,362,327 3.43 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.36 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses (2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q19 of $1,986,500, $1,110,011 and $262,196 respectively





Net Interest Income Analysis

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 371,112 $ 697 0.19 % $ 75,487 $ 949 1.26 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,890,824 47,815 2.53 % 1,338,339 45,010 3.36 % Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,527,261 141,983 4.03 % 3,276,603 139,995 4.27 % Total interest earning assets 5,789,197 190,495 3.29 % 4,690,429 185,954 3.96 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,220 8,159 Other assets 229,825 239,336 Total assets $ 6,044,242 $ 4,937,924 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,297,841 $ 7,303 0.32 % $ 1,902,414 $ 9,068 0.48 % Time deposits 335,433 3,149 0.94 % 435,157 5,393 1.24 % Total deposits 2,633,274 10,452 0.40 % 2,337,571 14,461 0.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,585 27 1.70 % 202,837 4,835 2.38 % Other Borrowings — — 0.00 % 890 21 2.36 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,634,859 10,479 0.40 % 2,541,298 19,317 0.76 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 2,798,106 1,832,083 Other liabilities 102,282 93,816 Total liabilities 5,535,247 4,467,197 Stockholders' equity 508,995 470,727 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,044,242 $ 4,937,924 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 180,016 2.89 % $ 166,637 3.20 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,154,338 3.11 % $ 2,149,131 3.55 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.19 % 0.35 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses (2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in Dec YTD 2020 and Dec YTD 2019 of $4,148,555 and $888,234 respectively





Deposit Portfolio Composition

($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,603,274 $ 3,357,715 $ 2,179,247 NOW accounts 205,653 192,066 230,919 Money market deposit accounts 1,914,391 1,853,373 1,508,674 Savings accounts 343,368 339,516 328,587 Time deposits 272,025 278,330 393,555 Brokered CD — — — Total deposits $ 5,338,711 $ 6,021,000 $ 4,640,982





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,947,075 0.00 % $ 3,191,858 0.00 % $ 2,024,521 0.00 % NOW accounts 194,555 0.08 % 196,422 0.09 % 227,285 0.47 % Money market deposit accounts 1,823,391 0.27 % 1,839,230 0.28 % 1,442,567 0.64 % Savings accounts 338,192 0.12 % 341,049 0.12 % 334,036 0.18 % Time deposits 268,896 0.61 % 321,696 0.77 % 393,261 1.29 % Brokered CD — 0.00 % — 0.00 % 3,370 3.13 % Total deposits $ 5,572,109 0.13 % $ 5,890,255 0.14 % $ 4,425,040 0.36 %





Asset Quality

($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 1,404 $ 9,522 $ 446 Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 40,039 17,515 5,992 Nonaccrual loans held for sale — — — Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 20,885 33,306 25,019 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 19,553 19,919 34,367 Other real estate owned 306 306 809 Impaired securities 47 44 65 Total nonperforming assets $ 82,234 $ 80,612 $ 66,698 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 12,444 $ 25,785 $ 15,564 Multifamily 9,575 — — Commercial real estate 3,433 3,500 3,693 Construction and land development 11,184 10,688 3,652 Total commercial portfolio 36,636 39,973 22,909 Residential real estate lending Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages 23,349 9,408 6,922 Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages 307 342 852 Consumer and other 632 1,098 328 Total retail portfolio 24,288 10,848 8,102 Total nonaccrual loans $ 60,924 $ 50,821 $ 31,011 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.25 % Nonaccrual assets to total assets 1.02 % 0.77 % 0.60 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.75 % 1.41 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 68 % 95 % 109 %





Credit Quality



($ in thousands) At December 31, 2020 Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 627,553 $ 16,407 $ 32,770 $ 462 $ 677,192 Multifamily 775,605 138,090 33,482 — 947,177 Commercial real estate 276,712 41,420 54,604 — 372,736 Construction and land development 28,967 15,936 11,184 — 56,087 Residential real estate lending 1,215,881 — 22,816 — 1,238,697 Consumer and other 190,044 — 632 — 190,676 Total loans $ 3,114,762 $ 211,853 $ 155,488 $ 462 $ 3,482,565





($ in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 608,099 $ 17,107 $ 35,244 $ 464 $ 660,914 Multifamily 963,834 6,022 5,106 — 974,962 Commercial real estate 383,087 1,439 4,231 — 388,757 Construction and land development 40,531 10,468 10,688 — 61,687 Residential real estate lending 1,319,649 — 9,372 — 1,329,021 Consumer and other 178,409 — 1,098 — 179,507 Total loans $ 3,493,609 $ 35,036 $ 65,739 $ 464 $ 3,594,848





($ in thousands) At December 31, 2019 Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 427,279 $ 14,445 $ 32,151 $ 467 $ 474,342 Multifamily 976,380 — — — 976,380 Commercial real estate 418,254 — 3,693 — 421,947 Construction and land development 58,619 — 3,652 — 62,271 Residential real estate lending 1,359,089 — 7,384 — 1,366,473 Consumer and other 162,749 — 328 — 163,077 Total loans $ 3,402,370 $ 14,445 $ 47,208 $ 467 $ 3,464,490





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the

As of and for the

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31,

($ in thousands) 2020

2020 2019

2020 2019

Core operating revenue Net Interest income $ 45,655 $ 45,234 $ 42,250 $ 180,016 $ 166,637 Non-interest income 10,040 12,776 7,776 40,604 29,201 Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1) — — — (1,394 ) — Less: Securities gain, net — (619 ) (218 ) (1,605 ) (83 ) Core operating revenue $ 55,695 $ 57,391 $ 49,808 $ 217,621 $ 195,755 Core non-interest expenses Non-interest expense $ 32,670 $ 37,877 $ 33,490 $ 133,886 $ 127,827 Less: Branch closure expense (2) — (6,279 ) (957 ) (8,330 ) (1,008 ) Less: Severance (3) — (125 ) (101 ) (201 ) (419 ) Core non-interest expense $ 32,670 $ 31,473 $ 32,432 $ 125,355 $ 126,400 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 13,790 $ 12,480 $ 12,008 $ 46,188 $ 47,202 Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1) — — — (1,394 ) — Less: Securities loss (gain) — (619 ) (218 ) (1,605 ) (83 ) Add: Branch closure expense (2) — 6,279 957 8,330 1,008 Add: Severance (3) — 125 101 201 419 Less: Tax on notable items — (1,472 ) (227 ) (1,407 ) (359 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,790 $ 16,793 $ 12,621 $ 50,313 $ 48,187 Tangible common equity Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 535,821 $ 522,497 $ 490,544 $ 535,821 $ 490,544 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 ) (133 ) (134 ) (133 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (5,358 ) (5,701 ) (6,728 ) (5,358 ) (6,728 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 517,394 $ 503,727 $ 470,746 $ 517,394 $ 470,746 Average tangible common equity Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 530,352 $ 515,906 $ 488,744 $ 508,995 $ 470,727 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (5,525 ) (5,868 ) (6,895 ) (6,037 ) (7,400 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 511,758 $ 496,968 $ 468,779 $ 489,888 $ 450,257 Core return on average assets Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 13,790 16,793 12,621 50,313 48,187 Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 6,182,989 6,490,299 5,139,701 6,044,242 4,937,924 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.89% 1.03% 0.97% 0.83% 0.98% Core return on average tangible common equity Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 13,790 16,793 12,621 50,313 48,187 Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (GAAP) 511,758 496,968 468,779 489,888 450,257 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.72% 13.44% 10.68% 10.27% 10.70% Core efficiency ratio Core non-interest expense (numerator) 32,670 31,473 32,432 125,355 126,400 Core operating revenue (denominator) 55,695 57,391 49,808 217,621 195,755 Core efficiency ratio 58.66% 54.84% 65.11% 57.60% 64.57%

(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020

(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization

(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated