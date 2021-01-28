New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666320/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on heavy-duty trucks steering system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the dynamic steering for heavy-duty trucks, growth of heavy-duty trucks in India and Eastern Europe and increasing need for enhanced safety, performance, and driver comfort. In addition, dynamic steering for heavy-duty trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heavy-duty trucks steering system market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The heavy-duty trucks steering system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Class 8

• Class 7



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the truck platooning help in growth of automated steering wheels as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty trucks steering system market growth during the next few years. Also, active rear-axle steering system for heavy-duty trucks and increasing popularity on autonomous heavy-duty trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on heavy-duty trucks steering system market covers the following areas:

• Heavy-duty trucks steering system market sizing

• Heavy-duty trucks steering system market forecast

• Heavy-duty trucks steering system market industry analysis





