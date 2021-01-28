Series RIKV 21 0315RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 02/01/202102/01/202102/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,0009,10013,750
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.895/0.90199.680/1.10199.221/1.251
Total Number of Bids Received 91211
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 25,2009,70014,750
Total Number of Successful Bids 3610
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3610
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.895/0.90199.680/1.10199.221/1.251
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.901/0.84999.724/0.94999.346/1.049
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.895/0.90199.680/1.10199.221/1.251
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.900/0.85899.714/0.98399.309/1.108
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.901/0.84999.724/0.94999.346/1.049
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.875/1.07399.450/1.89699.190/1.301
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.893/0.91899.708/1.00499.301/1.121
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.581.071.07