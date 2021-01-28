Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer Forecast and Market Analysis" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report estimates that in 2018, there were 1.0 million incident cases of gastric cancer worldwide in adults aged 20 years and older, and forecasts that number to increase to 1.1 million cases by 2027.



Stomach or gastric cancer (GC) refers to any cancer arising in the lining of the stomach. The vast majority (95%) of these cancers are adenocarcinomas, and can be further grouped by anatomic origin. The clearest etiological distinction exists between adenocarcinomas of the gastric cardia (the anterior edge of the stomach surrounding the entry point of the esophagus), and those arising in the other anatomical subsites of the stomach - the fundus, body, pylorus, and the antrum. In most cases, gastric adenocarcinomas will begin in the muscularis mucosae and submucosa, then invading deeper lamina of the gastric wall.



Latest Key Takeaways



The majority of gastric cancer diagnoses (66.1%) worldwide are in males, ranging from 54.3% to 68.3% across regions.



A major etiological factor of gastric cancer, especially in poorer countries, is Helicobacter pylori infection of the stomach wall. The declining prevalence of H. pylori may have an effect on the future number of case diagnoses.



Approximately 75% of all gastric cancer diagnoses are in Asia. Particularly high incidence rates in East Asia make Japan a very large market for gastric cancer medications.



Early-stage gastric cancer is often asymptomatic, meaning that most diagnoses are only made in advanced disease. An exception to this trend is Japan, where proactive screening often discovers tumors in a locoregional setting.



Due to the lack of curative treatments in advanced disease, the prognosis of gastric cancer is rather poor in most countries, with five-year survival rates standing at 20% worldwide. Even in Japan, where screening often catches early-stage tumors, relatively high rates of recurrence keep this rate at 71.5%.



HER2, PD-1, and receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) are the most common molecular targets for both branded and pipeline drugs. However, the treatment landscape remains dominated by non-targeted chemotherapies, with most targeted agents confined to one or two treatment settings, where they are typically administered alongside chemotherapy.



Despite a failed expansion to frontline therapy, the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) antagonist Cyramza is arguably the most successful targeted therapy in gastric cancer, having become the standard of care in second-line disease.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) - specifically PD-1 antagonists Opdivo and Keytruda - are in development in multiple treatment settings but remain largely confined to heavily pretreated (?3rd-line) patients in Japan and the US, respectively. Keytruda is also approved in second-line disease, but only for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors; a small minority of the total population.



No targeted therapies exist for locoregional disease, although Opdivo and Keytruda are in ongoing Phase III trials for this setting.



Trastuzumab biosimilars are now available, leading to a sharp decline in the market share of Herceptin.



Set to succeed Herceptin, next-generation HER2 antibodies margetuximab and Enhertu (an antibody-drug conjugate) are now seeking approval in gastric cancer.



No targeted treatments are available for frontline HER2-negative gastric cancer (approximately 80% of cases), making it one of the largest areas of unmet need in gastric cancer. As a result, multiple drugs - including Opdivo, Yervoy, Keytruda, tislelizumab, bemarituzumab, and zolbetuximab - are now in late-stage development for this setting.



Though most pipeline drugs in late-stage development involve the classic molecular targets of PD-1/PD-L1 and RTKs, the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor pamiparib is in development for second-line disease, and zolbetuximab explores the entirely novel target of claudin-18. Additionally, the pipeline ICI MGD013 is a dual-affinity re-targeting antibody (DART) that is bispecific to LAG3 as well as PD-1.



Underwhelming benefits seen in multiple Phase III trials of PD-1 inhibitor monotherapies (including KEYNOTE-062 and KEYNOTE-061 for Keytruda, ATTRACTION-2 for Opdivo, and JAVELIN Gastric 100 for Bavencio) raise the prospect that gastric cancer may be resistant to immunotherapy.



Given the inconclusive results of KEYNOTE-062, Keytruda's approval in first-line HER2-negative disease will likely hinge on KEYNOTE-859, which is evaluating Keytruda combined with chemotherapy and is slated for completion in 2023. As such, the Opdivo-Yervoy dual blockade combination of CheckMate 649 is positioned to reach the frontline gastric cancer market first, as results are expected in 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Latest key takeaways

Disease Background

Definition

Risk factors

Symptoms

Patient segmentation

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment

Treatment techniques

Preferred systemic therapies for resectable locoregional disease

Preferred systemic therapies for advanced, unresectable or recurrent disease

Approved branded drugs

Epidemiology

Incidence methodology

Marketed Drugs



Pipeline Drugs



Key Regulatory Events

Enhertu Breaks Through in HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer

Pfizer Launches Biosimilar Trastuzumab in US

Kanjinti's Path to Market Complicated by GMP Issues, Reference Product Drift

Probability of Success



Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals

Henlius Partners with Mabxience on Trastuzumab

Deals Shaping the Medical Industry, February 2020

Deals Shaping the Medical Industry, January 2020

BeiGene Picks Up Asia Rights to Leap's Lead DKK1 Antibody

RAPT, Hanmi Ink Collaboration to Develop Small Molecule CCR4 Antagonist in Asia

Tonix Signs Second License This Year with Columbia

Lepu Biotech Reigns in $131m Via Series a Round

Clinical Trial Landscape

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

Drug Assessment Model



Market Dynamics



Future Trends

Brands scramble to launch in frontline HER2-negative advanced gastric cancer

New treatment options for HER2-positive patients on the horizon

Cyramza is likely to remain a standard of care in second-line disease

Declining prevalence of H. pylori may slow gastric cancer incidence growth

Consensus Forecasts



Recent Events and Analyst Opinion

ALX148 for Gastric Cancer (May 29, 2020)

Enhertu for Gastric Cancer (May 29, 2020)

Enhertu for Gastric Cancer (January 27, 2020)

Motixafortide for Gastric Cancer (January 24, 2020)

Bavencio for Gastric Cancer (November 8, 2019)

Margetuximab for Gastric Cancer (September 30, 2019)

Rivoceranib for Gastric Cancer (June 27, 2019)

Kanjinti for Gastric Cancer (June 25, 2019)

Keytruda for Gastric Cancer (June 1, 2019)

Trodelvy for Gastric Cancer (April 29, 2019)

Keytruda for Gastric Cancer (April 25, 2019)

Nerlynx for Gastric Cancer (April 1, 2019)

Enhertu for Gastric Cancer (March 28, 2019)

Key Upcoming Events



Key Opinion Leader Insights



Unmet Needs



Bibliography



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp8k77

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900