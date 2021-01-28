Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 4Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smartphone shipment volume is estimated to reach 1.35 billion units in 2021, up 9.1% year-on-year.



Following the U.S. ban, Huawei's market share already slipped 24.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020. Other Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo, have spotted the opportunities and tried to claim the market share lost by Huawei, equivalent to about 140 million smartphones. In 2020, Huawei still sold 199 million smartphones despite the ban.



However, Huawei's shipment volume is expected to decline to 62 million units this year. Other than Chinese brands, Samsung is also seeking to grab Huawei share by launching more mid-range 5G products such as Galaxy A32, A52, and A72 while securing its smartphone leadership.

This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendors' performance, including Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, LG, and others.

The report includes major vendors' shipment volume and growth, shipment revenue and growth, operating profit, and ASP.

Worldwide Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2021

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Operating Profit Margin, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor ASP, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020

Apple

Huawei

Lenovo

LG

Oppo

Samsung

Vivo

Xiaomi

