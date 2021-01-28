Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 4Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global smartphone shipment volume is estimated to reach 1.35 billion units in 2021, up 9.1% year-on-year.
Following the U.S. ban, Huawei's market share already slipped 24.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020. Other Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo, have spotted the opportunities and tried to claim the market share lost by Huawei, equivalent to about 140 million smartphones. In 2020, Huawei still sold 199 million smartphones despite the ban.
However, Huawei's shipment volume is expected to decline to 62 million units this year. Other than Chinese brands, Samsung is also seeking to grab Huawei share by launching more mid-range 5G products such as Galaxy A32, A52, and A72 while securing its smartphone leadership.
