The online lingerie market is poised to grow by $ 64.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the cost benefits for retailers operating in online space and changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers.



The reports on online lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The online lingerie market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



This study identifies the increasing smartphone penetration along with growing E-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the online lingerie market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online lingerie market vendors that include AB Lindex, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., LISE CHARMEL, Maison Lejaby, Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS.



Also, the online lingerie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Panties - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Lindex

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

L Brands Inc.

LISE CHARMEL

Maison Lejaby

Nubian Skin Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Wolf Lingerie SAS

Appendix



