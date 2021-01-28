Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Lingerie Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online lingerie market is poised to grow by $ 64.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the cost benefits for retailers operating in online space and changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers.

The reports on online lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The online lingerie market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes

This study identifies the increasing smartphone penetration along with growing E-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the online lingerie market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online lingerie market vendors that include AB Lindex, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., LISE CHARMEL, Maison Lejaby, Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS.

Also, the online lingerie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Bras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Panties - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Lindex
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
  • Hanesbrands Inc.
  • Jockey International Inc.
  • L Brands Inc.
  • LISE CHARMEL
  • Maison Lejaby
  • Nubian Skin Ltd.
  • PVH Corp.
  • Wolf Lingerie SAS

Appendix

