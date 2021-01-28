New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Riveting Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442830/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on riveting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steady growth in demand for production of various automotive components and growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies and growing demand for home improvement products. In addition, steady growth in demand for production of various automotive components is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The riveting equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment, technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The riveting equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Industrial gas turbine

• Construction machinery

• Others



By Technology

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Electric



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of wireless battery charging technology for the power tools market as one of the prime reasons driving the riveting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the transition from Ni-Cd to Li-Ion battery technology and use of IoT for condition-based monitoring of power tools will lead to sizable demand in the market



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on riveting equipment market covers the following areas:

• Riveting equipment market sizing

• Riveting equipment market forecast

• Riveting equipment market industry analysis





