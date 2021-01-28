New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387030/?utm_source=GNW

38 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our report on IIoT data collection and device management platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the OTA firmware updates and increasing adoption of IIoT. In addition, OTA firmware updates is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IIoT data collection and device management platform market analysis include end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The IIoT data collection and device management platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in industrial sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the IIoT data collection and device management platform market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IIoT data collection and device management platform market covers the following areas:

• IIoT data collection and device management platform market sizing

• IIoT data collection and device management platform market forecast

• IIoT data collection and device management platform market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001