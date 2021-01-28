DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) announces the introduction of its new memory care program, Magnolia Trails, which was developed to meet the growing need for individualized programming for residents receiving memory care services.



Magnolia Trails evolved out of one of the Company’s communities where the local leadership team observed improvements in resident emotional and physical well-being as a result of highly individualized programming. In partnership with internal experts and dementia care consultant and author Rachel Wonderlin, the Company applied these best practices to establish the key tenets of Magnolia Trails.

The program is designed to engage the five senses to create calming yet stimulating spaces and tailored care plans that meet residents’ changing and evolving needs. Each resident’s preferences and current cognitive state influences his or her experience—from the physical layout and design of the space, to dining options, to programs and activities.

Aspects of the program include playing light background music that aligns with the generation living in the community, caregivers wearing business casual shirts and khakis rather than uniforms or scrubs, and team members sharing items with residents that spark positive memories of family members or past experiences.

The same responsive, sensory-focused approach is taken with dining. A dynamic menu of options is served throughout the day in a flexible but consistent manner. Staff members provide warm, scented washcloths before each meal and incorporate inviting, calming aromas and soft music to enhance the ambiance.

Because Magnolia Trails is focused on the best way to engage each individual resident, employees learn about and incorporate residents’ personal histories and interests into their ongoing daily interactions. Comforting hands-on activities are always available, such as flower arranging, puzzles and matching games. Interactive experience stations, such as pet care, gardening, tool benches are also always available.

Another hallmark of the program is the emphasis on family connections, including ongoing educational opportunities specifically designed to help family members understand dementia and aspects of the disease and its progression. All communities with the Magnolia Trails program use a resident engagement app where family members can receive real-time photos, videos and updates about their loved ones.

“The number of people living with dementia is expected to double by 2060, so the program meets a growing need among the senior population and their families,” said Brandon Ribar, Chief Operating Officer for Capital Senior Living. “More importantly, the tailored care, programming and services are designed to help each resident thrive and to more comfortably and safely age in place.”

All employees who are part of Magnolia Trails participate in a rigorous, hands-on training program and pass a dementia care knowledge exam prior to working with residents. Additionally, staff members complete ongoing quarterly training in memory care practices and techniques. Upon completion of the training, each community and its individual employees become certified to deliver the Magnolia Trails program to memory care residents. The employee certification provides a distinct career path for individuals whose passion is working with people receiving memory care services.

Magnolia Trails has been successfully introduced in four Capital Senior Living communities. By year’s end, the program will be rolled out to all of the Company’s 37 communities that provide memory care services. During the 24 months following implementation of the program in the initial pilot community, occupancy improved from 69% to 100% with a waiting list, and average monthly rent increased more than 5%. In the third quarter, 2020, average occupancy for the Company’s same-community consolidated memory care units was 75.0%, and average monthly rent for memory care was $4,707 for the same period.

SING Update

The Company successfully achieved the strategic goals laid out in the second year of its three-year strategic plan, “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), which focused on improving operating performance and its financial foundation. The Company is well-poised to begin the growth-focused stage of its strategic plan. Magnolia Trails is an important part of the Company’s growth phase.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company currently operates 88 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.