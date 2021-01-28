Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The transformer market revenue is projected to cross USD 80 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Transformer industry is anticipated to grow on account of rising infrastructural spending followed by upgradation of existing grid network. Favourable regulatory policies for rural electrification coupled with large scale suburban migration will propel the business growth. Ongoing Refurbishment demand for existing grid infrastructure along with large-scale renewable integration will augment the industry landscape.

Shell core transformer segment is anticipated to grow on account of integration of wide-ranging frequency distribution infrastructure and consistent grid support mechanism. Public & private players are investing extensively toward deployment of renewable power sources followed by favourable government incentives and schemes toward installation of solar power transformers will propel the business potential.

The world economy is hit by COVID-19 pandemic where, even after re-starting the operations, many regions are facing challenges of restarting their manufacture capacity and companies are undergoing the effect of shortages in their supply networks. However, increasing electricity demand across healthcare sector is anticipated to enhance the product installation.

Some prime findings of the transformer market report include:

Transformer industry is estimated to grow on account of increasing electricity demand along with rising investment toward power grid infrastructure.

Rising installation of smart transformer units across existing T&D infrastructure will drive the business scenario.

Key players operating across the market are ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Eaton and Siemens.

Ongoing R&D investments by public and private players toward introduction of advanced transformer units will further propel the industry scenario.

Pole mounted transformer market is estimated to grow owing to the large unit installations followed by deployment of high voltage long-route power supply networks. Development of commercial establishments including hotel, malls, resorts, schools and universities will further fuel the product installation. Regulatory focus toward the integration of smart grids along with positive consumer inclination toward sustainable electrical components will accelerate the industry potential.

Middle East & Africa transformer market is predicted to register over 7% CAGR through 2027. Increasing electricity demand along with refurbishment of existing electrical power infrastructure will complement the industry scenario. The changing power consumption patterns in households and corporations will boost the industry statistics. Investments toward the deployment of high-capacity alternative energy sources in several countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE will further drive the industry outlook.

