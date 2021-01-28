ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive Inc., a leading provider of customer engagement software to hundreds of North American energy utilities, has named Nils Frenkel as Vice President of Sales. In this position, Nils will lead the company’s new business and client success teams, responsible for continuing the surge of momentum created by Apogee’s timely positioning at the utility-customer interface.



“A respected leader and skilled strategist, Nils brings a deep understanding of our utility clients’ needs,” shared Apogee CEO Susan Gilbert. “His consulting background combined with our powerful customer engagement platform are a perfect match at this exciting time in our company’s expansion.”

Mr. Frenkel comes to Apogee from Navigant (now Guidehouse), a global provider of consulting services, bringing over 15 years of experience in business development leadership across multiple industries. While at Guidehouse, Frenkel was a Director in the Energy Practice working with utilities on their DER, Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Digital strategies. Prior to working with Guidehouse, he held leadership roles at Frost & Sullivan and PeopleXS in North America, Europe, and Asia. He has a BA in business administration from the University of Lincoln, U.K., and a graduate degree from the International Business School in Bad Nauheim, Germany.

“With the increasing need of utilities to effectively engage with their customers, it’s great to see that hundreds of loyal utility clients already benefit from Apogee’s solution,” Nils stated. “After meeting the talented team and seeing Apogee’s ability to deliver new amazing new capabilities, this is the right career move for me at the right time.”

Advancing Apogee’s mission of helping utilities leverage cutting-edge technologies for engaging and influencing customers, Nils leads the well-established team of professionals dedicated to delivering extraordinary value to utilities and the customers they serve. Nils joins Apogee’s seasoned executive team including Jim Malcom, Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Albert, Chief Technology Officer.

About Apogee Interactive:

Apogee Interactive is a leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement software services for utilities. Serving the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform is used by hundreds of North American utilities from coast to coast, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, Consolidated Edison, Lakeland Electric, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Karen Morris, 678-684-6801 or kmorris@apogee.net.