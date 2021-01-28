PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business transformation solutions, today announced its Disaster Recovery Kickstart program has received a 2020 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine . Anexinet’s program was honored for its 6-step process to ensure the protection of business-critical applications and data following a disaster.



The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that provide cloud solutions to minimize lost business opportunities by empowering businesses large and small to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions.

“Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud-computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce the Disaster Recovery Kickstart program as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award,” said TMC CEO, Rich Tehrani . “Anexinet is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

Anexinet’s new Disaster Recovery Kickstart addresses preparedness with a 6-step process that includes:

Risk Assessment - Reviews current procedures and identifies any vulnerable areas. Enterprise-Grade Maturity Analysis & Report Card - Assesses the maturity of existing disaster recovery plans and pinpoints gaps that leave companies defenseless. DR Roadmap - Lays out the near-term and long-term tasks necessary to strengthen DR plans in all key areas. Fully-Developed DR Plan for Business-Critical Applications - Defines a company’s desired future state, establishes disaster scenarios, develops requirements, and creates run-book processes and DR plan documentation. Tabletop Exercises - Conducts a Mock DR and application-recovery drill to ensure success in a real-life, natural or man-made disaster. Recommendations and Next Steps - Provides an executive readout that includes a project timeline and next steps to identify and prepare employees for the ideal course of action at each DR phase.

“Many companies are under the false impression that their disaster recovery plans are up-to-date and sufficient to recover lost data quickly,” said Tim Malfara, VP, Hybrid IT and Cloud Services, Anexinet. “In reality, they have outdated test plans and untrained staff members that make Recovery Time and Point Objectives (RTO & RPO) a big challenge. We’re proud Cloud Computing Magazine has recognized Anexinet’s unique program that takes the guesswork out of disaster recovery and provides organizations with a pragmatic roadmap to protect digital assets.”

