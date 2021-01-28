Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Redefined: Ageing Well" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the potential of the older consumer market in wellness, and how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shifted the wellness movement among older consumers.



Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.



As wellness trends are expanding worldwide, older consumers have become a major driver of opportunities for companies in wellness-oriented segments such as beauty and healthcare. With much more active lifestyles compared with previous generations, the 60+ age cohort is redefining health and wellness.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Wellness Embraced by the Over 60s

Impact of COVID-19

Case Studies

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghhxqe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900