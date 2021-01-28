Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recombinant proteins market size is estimated to flourish owing to the increasing research and development activities for developing advanced drugs to treat chronic diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Hormones, Growth Factors, Antibody, Enzyme, Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Research), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The demand for protein production systems is increasing rapidly amid the COVID-19 pandemic owing to its utilization in the testing process.

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it provides insights into the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. A dashboard overview of leading companies, including their marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments is presented in both historic and present contexts.





Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases Worldwide to Drive Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world is expected to drive the growth of the global recombinant proteins market. For instance, as per a report published by the World Health Organization on chronic diseases and health promotion, chronic diseases are likely to account for 60% of the global burden of diseases. In addition, the rising demand for protein biologics is set to further strengthen growth. However, the challenges associated with the regulatory approvals are projected to limit growth.

Increasing R&D in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Spaces to Aid North America Dominate

North America is estimated to lead the global recombinant proteins market due to the increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology spaces. For instance, according to a research by Select USA, Over 800,000 people work in the biopharmaceutical industry in the U.S., including a broad range of occupations such as scientific research, technical support, and manufacturing.

Investing in R&D to Help Key Players Develop Therapeutic Drugs

The global recombinant proteins market comprises various manufacturers and businesses focused on offering advanced solutions to gain a competitive edge. Prominent players are investing in R&D to identify new applications of recombinant proteins in order to develop therapeutic products for several diseases. This will help them expand their product portfolios.

Industry Developments-

In June 2020 , Lonza launched GSv9, a new media, to support the production of recombinant proteins using the company’s GS Gene expression system.

, Lonza launched GSv9, a new media, to support the production of recombinant proteins using the company’s GS Gene expression system. In March 2020, AMS Biotechnology launched recombinant proteins and antibodies for the detection of the COVID-19 virus. The company offers a wide range of products including assays, recombinant proteins, and cell lines, particularly for drug development.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Recombinant Proteins Market Report:

Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd.

Novoprotein Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Abcam PLC

Lonza

GenScript Biotech Corporation

ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd.

Others





Global Recombinant Proteins Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Hormones

• Growth Factors

• Antibody

• Enzyme

• Others

By Application

• Therapeutic

• Research

By End User

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & research Institutes

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





