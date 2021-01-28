New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05227978/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive wrap films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the significant cost reduction in comparison to re-spraying and traditional advertising and increasing the resale value of automobiles. In addition, the significant cost reduction in comparison to re-spraying and traditional advertising is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive wrap films market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive wrap films market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty vehicles

• Medium-duty vehicles

• Heavy-duty vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of motorsports as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wrap films market growth during the next few years. Also, popularity of partial wraps in non-commercial vehicle segment and the emergence of car wrap simulation apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive wrap films market sizing

• Automotive wrap films market forecast

• Automotive wrap films market industry analysis





