VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to its patients, is excited to announce that it has appointed a new VP, Clinic Operations to integrate and lead its current network of clinics and continue driving expansion across every province of Canada and strategically in the United States.



Kristine Heckman is joining CloudMD as VP Clinic Operations and is the latest addition to the Company’s management team. Kristine brings over 20 years of industry experience, most recently as VP, Clinic Operations with Lifemark Health, a national rehabilitation company with over 200 locations across Canada. In her role with Lifemark Health, she was responsible for managing and leading the operations and financial performance of their multidisciplinary clinic network across British Columbia. Kristine was also responsible for supporting growth and expansion through M&A activities and integrating new clinics into Lifemark Health’s existing network. She was accountable for establishing and adhering to best practice quality of care standards and customer satisfaction as well as executing new corporate initiatives to ensure execution of standard operating procedures.

CloudMD’s mission is to deliver patient centric, whole-person healthcare and the Company is committed to providing longitudinal support to its patients. CloudMD’s current clinic network includes 14 clinics, 95 practitioners servicing over 500,000 patients. The Company is focused on expanding a hybrid (in-person and virtual) clinic network in every province across Canada and strategically in the United States to enable patients to consult with a doctor, specialist or therapist when and where they need it. Kristine will be responsible for leading the integration, operations and financial performance of CloudMD’s strategic growth of its business operations and will assist management and corporate development leadership identify clinic partners that align with CloudMD’s mission and vision for patient care and growth. She will also take the lead and drive the integration of best practices and quality of care within the network.

Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “We are delighted to welcome Kristine to our leadership team as VP, Clinic Operations. With over 20 years’ experience with companies like Lifemark and Centric Health, she is a well-regarded industry leader and will be a valuable part of our operations team as we continue to focus on our clinic expansion strategy. CloudMD has achieved significant growth in a very short amount of time, and as we continue to establish the foundation to expand the business, Kristine will be a key leadership pillar for our clinical division.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker

VP, Investor Relations

julia@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected revenue, future business synergies and cost savings. Such forward-looking statements are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates and the ability of the Company to carry out its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results, including revenue projections, may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.